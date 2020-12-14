Ranomi Kromowidjojo Posts 24.49 SCM 50 Fly, Narrowly Misses Dutch Record

Wouda Cup – Results

NC State star Nyls Korstanje posted a pair of personal bests at the SCM Wouda Cup in the Netherlands this weekend. Korstanje clocked a 24.35 in the 50 backstroke, significantly undercutting his previous best of 25.44, which was from 2017. He went on to swim a 2:01.62 in the 200 fly, taking nearly 10 seconds off his lifetime best.

Maarten Brzoskowski tallied up 2 wins for himself, coming in the men’s 800 free and 200 fly. Brzoskowski knocked 4 seconds off his personal best in the 800 free. finishing in 7:46.23. The swim marks Brzoskowski’s first time under 7:50 in the event. He swam a largely consistent race, taking the race out in 3:52.39 on the first 400, then coming home in 3:53.84. Brzoskowski also claimed victory in the 200 fly, where he swam a 1:56.20, which comes in a bit off his personal best of 1:52.33.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo narrowly missed setting a new Dutch Record in the women’s 50 fly. Kromo clocked a 24.49 in the race, coming just slightly off her personal best, and record time of 24.47, which she swam in 2018. She was also just off the World Record of 24.38, which is a super suited record. Kromo was also a member of the World Record breaking women’s 200 free relay.

Marrit Steenbergen established a new personal best in the women’s 200 free, winning the race with a 1:54.03. The swim marks a nearly 2 second improvement from Steenbergen’s previous best, which sat at 1:55.91, and has stood since 2015. She took the race out in 55.74, and came home in 58.29. Femke Heemskerk clocked a 1:55.00 in the event, coming in off her personal best of 1:51.69.