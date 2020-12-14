Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #305

by Dan Dingman 0

December 13th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

Aquec
    600 L bb/sk cd 9:00
    4×100 E cd 1:40
    3×200 Br pb/p (150 L/50 E1) cd 3:00
    8×50 [25 E1 rápido/25 EE rec] cd 1:00
    200 E1 técnica – drill
     
#Fundo
    300 L cd 4:00 A3
    3×200 L cd 2:40 B1
    300 L cd 4:00 A3
    6×100 L cd 1:20 B1
    300 L cd 4:00 A3
    12×50 L cd 0:45 B2
#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x
    2×200 E1 cd 3:00 B1 [M e B= 50E1/50L]
    3×50 E1 cd 1:00 B2 [progressivo 1-3 até ritmo de 200]
    50 EE rec
   
400 EE rec (50 pr/50 nc)

8×50 bb (25 E1 C3 – sprint/25 EE rec) cd 1:10

200 EE rec

View on commitswimming.com

Miguel Frischknecht
Head coach, Sport Algés e Dafundo

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!