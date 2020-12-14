Daily Swim Coach Workout #305

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
Aquec
600 L bb/sk cd 9:00
4×100 E cd 1:40
3×200 Br pb/p (150 L/50 E1) cd 3:00
8×50 [25 E1 rápido/25 EE rec] cd 1:00
200 E1 técnica – drill
#Fundo
300 L cd 4:00 A3
3×200 L cd 2:40 B1
300 L cd 4:00 A3
6×100 L cd 1:20 B1
300 L cd 4:00 A3
12×50 L cd 0:45 B2
#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x
2×200 E1 cd 3:00 B1 [M e B= 50E1/50L]
3×50 E1 cd 1:00 B2 [progressivo 1-3 até ritmo de 200]
50 EE rec
400 EE rec (50 pr/50 nc)
8×50 bb (25 E1 C3 – sprint/25 EE rec) cd 1:10
200 EE rec
Miguel Frischknecht
Head coach, Sport Algés e Dafundo
