Daily Swim Coach Workout #305

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

Aquec

600 L bb/sk cd 9:00

4×100 E cd 1:40

3×200 Br pb/p (150 L/50 E1) cd 3:00

8×50 [25 E1 rápido/25 EE rec] cd 1:00

200 E1 técnica – drill



#Fundo

300 L cd 4:00 A3

3×200 L cd 2:40 B1

300 L cd 4:00 A3

6×100 L cd 1:20 B1

300 L cd 4:00 A3

12×50 L cd 0:45 B2

#MeioFundo #Velocidade 3x

2×200 E1 cd 3:00 B1 [M e B= 50E1/50L]

3×50 E1 cd 1:00 B2 [progressivo 1-3 até ritmo de 200]

50 EE rec



400 EE rec (50 pr/50 nc)

8×50 bb (25 E1 C3 – sprint/25 EE rec) cd 1:10

200 EE rec