Race Video: Ryan Held Swims 18.68 in the 50 Free

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



On day 2 of the 2017 ACC Championships, Ryan Held swam an 18.68 in the 50 free final that makes him the 7th-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.

Former University of Delaware swimmer Jake Magnan was perched mid-pool, and had the perfect vantage point to capture the entire swim start-to-finish, and has been kind enough to share that swim with the rest of the world through his Twitter account.