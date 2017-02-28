Race Video: Ryan Held Swims 18.68 in the 50 Free

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 27th – Thursday, March 2nd
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- Defending Champion: NC State (Full results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Championship Central
On day 2 of the 2017 ACC Championships, Ryan Held swam an 18.68 in the 50 free final that makes him the 7th-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.
Former University of Delaware swimmer Jake Magnan was perched mid-pool, and had the perfect vantage point to capture the entire swim start-to-finish, and has been kind enough to share that swim with the rest of the world through his Twitter account.
@swimswamnews A Final, 50 Free, Men's ACC Swim and Dive Champs. Ryan Held 18.68. #ACCMSD pic.twitter.com/AQqmUztcj8
— Jake Magnan (@Jmagnan_h2o) March 1, 2017
