Quarterfinal Game Between Cal & ASU At MPSF Championships Canceled

Courtesy: ASU Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. — Due to recent COVID-19 developments within the Sun Devil water polo program, the team will not be competing in the MPSF Championships this weekend. This comes after the all-conference selections were announced by the MPSF this morning where three Sun Devils were announced to the All-MPSF team.

This comes after the Sun Devil Seniors had a monster game on their Senior Day last weekend against No. 14 Indiana in the final regular season contest of the season. The 12-11 win was the 14th straight win over the Hoosiers.

Water Polo faced back-to-back top two teams in the two weekends prior, and nearly defeated No. 2 UCLA in overtime after holding UCLA to just three goals in the first half. After the close defeat, the Sun Devils took No. 1 USC down to the wire in a game that the Sun Devils never felt out of.

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

The No. 6 Cal women’s water polo team’s scheduled game against No. 9 Arizona State on Friday in the quarterfinals of the MPSF Championships has been canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Sun Devils program.

As a result, the Bears will advance directly to Saturday’s semifinals, where they will meet No. 1 USC at 2:30 p.m. PT.