Purdue Opens 2022 Recruiting Class with Verbal Commitment from Ana Rojas

Ana Rojas from Colorado Springs, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University for 2022-23. She wrote on social media:

“I cannot begin to express how thankful I am for my family, friends, past and present teammates, and all my coaches for always encouraging and supporting my biggest dreams. That being said, I am so incredibly happy and relieved to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Purdue University! So grateful to be apart [sic] of the Purdue family:) Boiler Up! 🚂💛🖤”

Rojas is a junior at Doherty High School. As a freshman, she placed 5th in both the 50 free and 100 back at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A Girls State Championships. Her times of 23.67 and 55.92 (altitude-adjusted to 55.82) were just off her lifetime bests of 23.62 and 55.79, both achieved when she was still 13 in 2018. That was around the time Rojas caught our attention with some strong performances at Colorado Swimming’s year-end Pioneer Open.

Recently, Rojas won the 100 back and 100 fly at CSST’s Pikes Peak Finals. She also placed 3rd in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 free, and 2nd in the 200 back.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 51.66

100 back – 55.79

200 back – 2:03.77

100 fly – 54.99

200 fly – 2:06.55

Rojas will overlap with Boilermakers Kat Mueller, Kate Saczawa, Lindsay Turner, Claire Abbasse, and Sylvia Kobylak, who have been leaders in the fly/back group over the past two seasons.

