Thomas Ceccon Breaks Italian Record in 50 Fly in Verona

19-year old swimmer Thomas Ceccon began his 2021 campaign by breaking an Italian Record in the men’s 50 butterfly in short course meters.

Racing in Verona at a regional meet, he swam 22.63. That broke the old record of 22.76 that was set by Piero Codia at the 2018 World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Ceccon’s previous best time of 22.88 was done at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

Better known as a backstroker and IMer, Ceccon also holds the Italian Record in the 100 back in long course meters and 200 IM in short course meters.

Ceccon, who turns 20 on Wednesday, holds the Cadets (19 & under) Italian Record in the 50 fly in long course from December; his 23.22 in that event is just .01 off the absolute Italian Record in that event, also held by Codia.

Ceccon has already hit the Olympic “A” standard in December with an Italian Record of 52.84. In spite of that swim, he is not one of the swimmers who have been announced as pre-qualifiers to the Tokyo Olympics for Italy.

Ceccon represents Leosport and Fiamme Oro.

The meet in Verona is one of several regional events taking place across the country this weekend.