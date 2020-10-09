Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Prosecutors Dismiss Charge Against Former Akron Dive Coach

Prosecutors have dismissed a charge against former University of Akron diving coach Chris Medvedeff, who was accused of secretly filming students.

The 54-year-old Medvedeff was previously charged with a first-degree misdemeanor voyeurism charge. Medvedeff was the head diving coach for the University of Akron. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Medvedeff was accused of secretly filming seven students, aged 18 to 22, in the Akron rec center. Local media had previously reported that Medvedeff resigned from his coaching position in March when the allegations surfaced.

Now, prosecutors have dismissed the voyeurism charge without prejudice, which means the charge could be refiled, according to The Beacon Journal. Medvedeff’s attorney said in that story that there was no evidence to support the allegations.

“I always have faith in the system,” Medvedeff’s attorney said in that story. “Today, the system worked.”

