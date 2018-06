Progetto LEN “Learn To Swim”: Il Supporto Del Presidente Tanjani

Mel Zajac International: Ryan Lochte A 33 Anni Vince 200 mx in 1.58,90 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL 2018 1-3 giugno 2018 Centro acquatico UBC Vancouver, Colombia britannica Sito dell’evento Lista Iscritti Risultati in diretta…

Florida Contingent, Bay Area Stars to Converge at PSS Santa Clara The Florida elite group along with several big names training in the Bay Area will clash for some great racing at the George F. Haines International Swim Center.

Oleksiak Doubles Up, Thormeyer Upsets Dressel To Close Mel Zajac Penny Oleksiak had a pair of wins on the final night of the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet, including a new best time in the 200 fly.