Princeton Women Pick Up a Pair of Difference-Makers for 2019-2020

Jen Secrest and Christina Bradley have nearly-identical ratings on collegeswimming.com. They are the 140th and 141st-ranked swimmers in the class of 2019, per collegeswimming’s standards. They’ll build off that synergy this fall when both arrive as members of Princeton’s freshman recruiting class.

Bradley, who swims for the Bellevue Club Swim Team and Skyline High School in Washington State, is a super-rangy freestyler. She’s been 49.65 in the 100 free and aat 16 was a 16:50.69 in the mile. She’s got versatility all-over the board, and it’s hard to peg what her focus might be in college – she has great times in butterfly, backstroke, freestyle, and IM races.

Bradley’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 49.65

200 free – 1:50.16

500 free – 4:54.68

1000 free – 10:03.11

1650 free – 16:40.69

50 back – 26.16

100 back – 57.72

200 back – 2:00.77

100 fly – 55.71

200 fly – 2:08.01

200 IM – 2:02.54

400 IM – 4:19.87

The 2017-2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American was the Washington State Senior Short Course Champion (USA Swimming) in the 400 IM in December of 2017, and was the Washington 4A (big school) High School State Champion in the 100 free in November as she helped Skyline to a 2nd-place overall finish in Washington. Her best time in the 100 free is faster than any Princeton Tiger hass been so far this season. She would rank in the top 3 on the team in the 50 free, 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM as well (note: Princeton tends to have a big spring taper, though her 100 free is faster than any returning Tiger was last season as well).

Secrest of the North Palm Beach Swim Club and Oxbridge Academy isn’t quite as versatile as her future teammate, but provides a big boost to the Princeton butterfly group. Her 54.10 in the 100 yard fly is better than any current Princeton Tiger has been this season (note again: Princeton has a big spring taper, and returns senior Isabel Reis, who was 53.08 last season).

Secrest’s best times:

100 yard fly – 54.10

100 meter fly – 1:01.75

200 yard fly – 1:59.97

200 meter fly – 2:16.26

200 yard IM – 2:00.57

200 meter IM – 2:21.45

The Princeton women finished 3rd at last season’s Ivy League Championships: 315 points behind champions Harvard. Mid-season Swimulator scoring puts them at about the same margin (albeit behind Yale this season).