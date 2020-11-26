Preview Of Athlete Coronavirus Measures At Tokyo 2020

With the 2020 Olympics now less than 250 days away, eyes are on how the coronavirus pandemic risks will be mitigated in Tokyo at the postponed Games.

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, along with the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments, is slated to release a midterm progress report on December 2nd, with the paper focusing on coronavirus containment measures.

Sources close to the progress report’s creation have identified several key features of the coronavirus policy for the GAmes, which are scheduled to start on July 23, 2021. Here are some of the key points expected to be within the report, per Kyodo:

Athletes and staff must wear masks at all times, save for competitions and meals Face shields will reportedly not be considered as a substitute for face masks

Athletes and staff must maintain a distance of at least 2 meters (~ 6.5 feet) outdoors

Indoor venues will be ventilated at least every 30 minutes

In the Olympic Village, one can only remain in the cafeteria for 30 minutes for breakfast and one hour each for lunch and dinner Daily menus will be sent to smartphones to avoid crowd congestion



We will post the highlights of the actual December 2nd report once it has been published.