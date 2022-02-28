Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Thomas Heilman Dazzles in Cavalier Aquatics Speed Practice

Comments: 3

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts.

Cav Aquatics had a fun warm up full of drills and speed work before getting into some 100 pace. This included 3 rounds of 50s at 100 speed (Heilman was holding under 24 on nearly all of them swimming fly) and a 100 off the blocks (Heilman was 48-point on all 3).

See the full workout below:

Warm-up:

2 x 150s FR with LG RT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to LT
2 x 150s FR with LG LT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to RT

3 x 50s STR Drill with SM Paddles at 1:00
3 x 50s STR Drill with GBalls at 1:00: same Drill, DPS

6 x 50s FR/BK with Saxis Tumblers at :55: fast UW
12 x 25s build to fast Rev. SS at :35: O-FLY, E-BR
6 x 50s middle 25 fast at :50: 1 FLY-BK, 1 BR, 1 BR-FR

4 x 25s (3 Cycles BLAST Spin STR + AER FR) with Fins at :40: 1 UW DK
4 x 25s (5 Cycles BLAST STR + AER FR) at :40: 1 UW DK

2000

Speed Work:

4 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
2 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC

3 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
4 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC

2 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
6 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hydrodynamic
10 minutes ago

Where are the UVA commits and OT Qualifier? Thought we’d see them too.

0
0
Reply
X Glide
20 minutes ago

It looks like Thomas Heilman has a Dressel-esque butterfly technique

1
0
Reply
Swimfan
46 minutes ago

Coleman, was Ledecky‘s video the last footage you had from Florida or can we still expect a special gainesvillian P&P episode to be uploaded later this week?

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!