Practice + Pancakes: Thomas Heilman Dazzles in Cavalier Aquatics Speed Practice

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts.
Cav Aquatics had a fun warm up full of drills and speed work before getting into some 100 pace. This included 3 rounds of 50s at 100 speed (Heilman was holding under 24 on nearly all of them swimming fly) and a 100 off the blocks (Heilman was 48-point on all 3).
See the full workout below:
Warm-up:
2 x 150s FR with LG RT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to LT
2 x 150s FR with LG LT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to RT
3 x 50s STR Drill with SM Paddles at 1:00
3 x 50s STR Drill with GBalls at 1:00: same Drill, DPS
6 x 50s FR/BK with Saxis Tumblers at :55: fast UW
12 x 25s build to fast Rev. SS at :35: O-FLY, E-BR
6 x 50s middle 25 fast at :50: 1 FLY-BK, 1 BR, 1 BR-FR
4 x 25s (3 Cycles BLAST Spin STR + AER FR) with Fins at :40: 1 UW DK
4 x 25s (5 Cycles BLAST STR + AER FR) at :40: 1 UW DK
2000
Speed Work:
4 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
2 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC
3 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
4 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC
2 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details
6 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details
50 AER REC
100 Dive STR
200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC
Where are the UVA commits and OT Qualifier? Thought we’d see them too.
It looks like Thomas Heilman has a Dressel-esque butterfly technique
Coleman, was Ledecky‘s video the last footage you had from Florida or can we still expect a special gainesvillian P&P episode to be uploaded later this week?