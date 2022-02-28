Practice + Pancakes: Thomas Heilman Dazzles in Cavalier Aquatics Speed Practice

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to travel down to Charlottesville, VA to do a bit of filming. This included going to the new-look Cavalier Aquatics under head coach Gary Taylor and getting a peak at what then 14-year-old (he has since aged up to 15) NAG-record slayer Thomas Heilman is doing in workouts.

Cav Aquatics had a fun warm up full of drills and speed work before getting into some 100 pace. This included 3 rounds of 50s at 100 speed (Heilman was holding under 24 on nearly all of them swimming fly) and a 100 off the blocks (Heilman was 48-point on all 3).

See the full workout below:

Warm-up:

2 x 150s FR with LG RT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to LT

2 x 150s FR with LG LT Paddle at :15 rest: br. every 4 to RT

3 x 50s STR Drill with SM Paddles at 1:00

3 x 50s STR Drill with GBalls at 1:00: same Drill, DPS

6 x 50s FR/BK with Saxis Tumblers at :55: fast UW

12 x 25s build to fast Rev. SS at :35: O-FLY, E-BR

6 x 50s middle 25 fast at :50: 1 FLY-BK, 1 BR, 1 BR-FR

4 x 25s (3 Cycles BLAST Spin STR + AER FR) with Fins at :40: 1 UW DK

4 x 25s (5 Cycles BLAST STR + AER FR) at :40: 1 UW DK

2000

Speed Work:

4 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details

2 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details

50 AER REC

100 Dive STR

200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC

3 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details

4 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details

50 AER REC

100 Dive STR

200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC

2 x 50s STR at 2:00: GO, work “little” details

6 x 25s STR at 1:00: GO, work “finish” details

50 AER REC

100 Dive STR

200 (100 FR/50 BK/50 Str. BK Kick); AER REC