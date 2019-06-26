Practice + Pancakes: Texas Men Taper Practice for WUGs

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

2019 is going to be an exciting summer for swimming fans. With so many major meets on the horizon, there will be no shortage of fast swimming around the world. The first of those major international meets is the World University Games in Naples, Italy, which starts on July 5. That means for Americans, taper is now. Luckily, the Texas men were kind enough to let us sit in on one of their taper workouts, where they were doing a little pace work.

In the main WUG group there was John Shebat (200 IM), Austin Katz (200 back), Dean Farris (400 free relay), Tate Jackson (100 free), and Jeff Newkirk (800 free relay), as well as Townley Haas who is prepping for World Champs (200 free, 400 free relay). Everyone did about the same thing for their morning work after warm up: somewhere between 2-3×50 @ 1:30, pacing for your event. Among the highlights:

A. Katz, 26.8-27.2 50 backstroke

J. Shebat, 28 low 50 back, 34.5 50 breast

Dean Farris, 24 low 50 free

Tate Jackson, 24.4-24.6 50 free

Townley Haas, 25 high 50 free

A surprise WUG competitor in Austin was Zach Yeadon, who trained at UT over the summer so he could race many of his WUG teammates as well as the UT distance stars such as Clark Smith and Chris Yeager. Yeadon had a set of 8×100 @ 1:20 strong with 2×50 EZ in between, holding 1:00-1:01 on the 100’s.