It feels good to be back. And it tastes just as good. We went to a practice with Nitro Swim Club, who has been back in the water at close to full capacity for 5 weeks now. This Tuesday morning, they were going in for their first real time going “fast” since being back in the water. Their main set was as follows:
30×50 @ :50
- kick
- drill/swim
- pace
100 EZ
20×50 @ 1:00
- Drill/build
- Fast!
200 EZ
10×50 @ 1:30 Kick ALL OUT!
How have they been in for 5 weeks?!?
Texas was a little behind Florida and Georgia, and Mission Viejo (Nice job out there Coach Schubert!). But most Texas clubs who have access to their own water have been back in since first or second week of May. Shout out to Coleman. It’s evident he loves what he does.
Watched this last night and thought how fast would the city that runs the pool where my kids swim shut them down. Start out with the everyone walking in together unmasked, masks only protecting coached chins, and the hug at the end. NITRO HAS CONQUERED COVID!