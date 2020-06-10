FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

It feels good to be back. And it tastes just as good. We went to a practice with Nitro Swim Club, who has been back in the water at close to full capacity for 5 weeks now. This Tuesday morning, they were going in for their first real time going “fast” since being back in the water. Their main set was as follows:

30×50 @ :50

kick drill/swim pace

100 EZ

20×50 @ 1:00

Drill/build Fast!

200 EZ

10×50 @ 1:30 Kick ALL OUT!