Potential Summit League A-finalist Maddie Grimm Commits to St. Thomas

Electing to make the short drive into the suburbs of Minneapolis to attend college, Maddie Grimm of Farmington, Minnesota has announced that she will be committing to the University of St. Thomas to continue her swimming career in the fall of 2022. Grimm is currently in her senior year at Farmington High School.
I chose the University of St. Thomas because of how spirited and welcoming the team atmosphere is! I also adore the campus and love the class sizes. I am super excited about joining the team in Fall of 2022!
Top SCY Times
- 100 breast – 1:03.83
- 200 breast – 2:19.97
- 200 IM – 2:06.58
- 400 IM – 4:44.06
