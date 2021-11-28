Potential Summit League A-finalist Maddie Grimm Commits to St. Thomas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Electing to make the short drive into the suburbs of Minneapolis to attend college, Maddie Grimm of Farmington, Minnesota has announced that she will be committing to the University of St. Thomas to continue her swimming career in the fall of 2022. Grimm is currently in her senior year at Farmington High School.

I chose the University of St. Thomas because of how spirited and welcoming the team atmosphere is! I also adore the campus and love the class sizes. I am super excited about joining the team in Fall of 2022!

Grimm is a three-time 1AA Section Champion in the 100 breast, having won the event each of the last three years. She has also claimed the title at that meet in the 200 IM on two occasions, winning in 2020 and 2021. At this year’s edition of the meet, held earlier this month, she swam to a pair of best times in both races. In the breast, she dipped below 1:04.00 for the first time, touching in a time of 1:03.83. The 200 IM saw her drop nearly two seconds from her previous best, with her time in finals being 2:06.58.

In the long course pool, she swam to all best times at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championships at the end of July, making it into finals in both breaststroke. In the 100 breast, she took fourth in 1:15.47, while the 200 saw her snag 4th in 2:40.38. She also added best times in the 200 fly (2:54.02) and 200 IM (2:32.57).

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:03.83

200 breast – 2:19.97

200 IM – 2:06.58

400 IM – 4:44.06

The University of Saint Thomas made history last season when, after the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Conference threatened to disband if they did not leave, the university made the decision to leave Division III competition, jumping all the way to Division I. The school is now in it’s first season competing at the Division I level, having joined the Summit League.

When Grimm joins the team next season, she will be a huge addition to the program in both the breaststroke and IMs. During the 2019-2020 season, the team was led by Ashley Christensen in both breaststroke events (1:04.28/2:21.62). Grimm’s 200 IM time that year would have also been the team’s best and her 400 IM would have the third fastest on the roster.

While the school has yet to compete at the meet, the 2021 Summit League Championships were won by the Denver women. Grimm will make a huge difference for the team next fall, with her times already putting her among the conferences best in the breaststroke and IM events. Her best times would have scored in the top-8 of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM in 2021.

