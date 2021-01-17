Riptide Teammates Sophie Curran and Elizabeth Bonneville Commit to St. Thomas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Bonneville and Sophie Curran, who both swim for the club team Riptide in Apple Valley, Minnesota, have committed to the University of St. Thomas beginning in the 2021-22 school year. UST received NCAA approval last July to move of all of its varsity sports from Division III into Division I. The Tommies will join the Summit League in the fall of 2021.

Elizabeth Bonneville

“I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas. I want to thank my coaches, family and friends for helping me make this important decision. I can’t wait to be a part of the Tommie swim family!”

Bonneville is a senior at Lakeville South High School. She was a finalist in the 500 free as a sophomore at the Minnesota High School Class AA State Championships. In club swimming, she focuses mainly on the longer end of the freestyle range. Her best 50/100/200 free times come from 2019 Winter Juniors West when she led off all three Riptide freestyle relays. In March, she earned a trio of PBs in the 500 free, 100 fly and 400 IM at Minnesota Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She came in 7th in the 200 free, 8th in the 500 free, 8th in the 1000, 7th in the 1650, 21st in the 100 back, 13th in the 200 back, and 15th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.44

100 free – 52.46

200 free – 1:52.66

500 free – 4:59.15

1000 free – 10:21.48

1650 free – 17:22.13

100 back – 59.40

200 back – 2:06.96

400 IM – 4:33.60

Sophie Curran

Curran attends Edina High School. Originally a Northeastern verbal pledge, she switched her commitment to St. Thomas and will join the Tommies in the fall. Curran specializes in back and fly. She won the 100 back (57.55) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (58.98) at the 2020 Minnesota High School Girls AA Sectional Championships in October. At the 2019 Girls AA State Championships, she finished 10th in the 100 back (57.06). Curran raced at the Minnesota Swimming Short Course Championships in March, finaling in the 200 free (13th), 500 free (23rd), and 100 back (3rd). The meet produced her lifetime bests in the 50/100/500 free and 50/100 back.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.67

100 free – 52.71

200 free – 1:53.38

500 free – 5:09.35

50 back – 26.77

100 back – 56.14

200 back – 2:04.11

100 fly – 58.98

200 IM – 2:15.66

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.