Possible Junior Pan American Games On The Horizon

The Pan Am Sports General Assembly is underway in Lima, Peru, site of the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event that kicks off next July. Along with progress reports on Lima 2019, in addition to this year’s Youth Olympic Games and the 2020 Olympic Games, new concepts are also being brought to the assembly table, such as 3 new Games initiatives.

With the idea of incorporating them within the existing four-year cycle, members have put forth the creation of a Beach Pan American Games, Youth Pan American Games and Junior Pan American Games, each with a goal of providing athletes with greater opportunities to compete. The vision of the Junior Games in particular is to reach those athletes under the age of 21, helping create a pathway between the Youth Olympic Games and the Pan American Games. The Youth Pan Am Games would include athletes under 18 years of age, reports Inside the Games.

The first edition would be targeted for 2021 and encompass multiple sports, just as the senior version does already. Additionally, the Junior Games would serve as qualification for the 2023 Pan American Games slated for Santiago. Colombia, El Salvador and Mexico have reportedly all expressed interest in hosting the first edition.