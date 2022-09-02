Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro Cracks World Jr Champs Record in 50 Fly Prelims – 23.12

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

(2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.22, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

After a phenomenal performance at the European Championships last m0nth, Portuguese 17-year-old Diogo Ribeiro wasted no time getting after it this morning, speeding to a 23.12 to lead prelims of the boys 50 fly by 0.71 seconds. Ribeiro has already won gold in the 100 fly at these Championships, doing so in decisive fashion.

Not only was the time this morning good for the top seed heading into semifinals, Ribeiro cracked the World Junior Championship Record, which was held by Michael Andrew from the 2017 Championships. He was also just off his personal best of 23.07, which he swam at the European Championships last month and stands as the Portuguese Record in the event. Additionally, Ribeiro’s swim this morning is very close to the World Junior Record, which is held by Andrei Minakov at 23.05.

Ribeiro swam exceptionally well at the European Championships, setting new Portuguese Records in the 100 free (48.52), 50 fly (23.07), and 100 fly (51.61). At the Mediterranean Games in July, Ribeiro was also a member of Portuguese Record setting men’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley relays, splitting 48.22 on the 2nd leg of the free relay and 52.80 on the fly leg of the medley.

Ribeiro is also entered in the boys 100 fly at these Championships, where he is the 2nd seed behind only World Record holder David Popovici.