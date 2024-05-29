Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Popovici Punches 1:44.74 Season-Best 200 Free, Overtakes Biedermann’s Mare Nostrum Record

Comments: 25

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

The 2024 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona stop is rife with aquatic talent, including some newcomers to the Tour that didn’t appear last weekend in Canet.

Making his 2024 Mare Nostrum debut in a big way was 19-year-old David Popovici of Romania, contesting his pet event of the men’s 200m freestyle.

After coasting to the 5th seed in a morning outing of 1:48.16, Popovici pounced into action when the medals were on the line. The teen ultimately got to the wall in a head-turning 1:44.74 to grab the gold ahead of reigning world champion Hwang Sunwoo of Korea.

Hwang settled for silver in a still-stellar result of 1:45.68 while Japanese national champion Katsuhiro Matsumoto rounded out the podium in 1:46.09.

Tonight, Popovici split 24.65/26.80 (51.45)/26.73/26.56 (53.29) to beat the field by nearly a second, punching a new season-best in the process.

Popovici’s time overtook his previous season-best of 1:45.10 logged at April’s Romanian Championships. Additionally, Popovici’s 1:44.74 established both a new Barcelona stop as well as an overall Mare Nostrum Tour Record in the event.

The Barcelona record formerly stood at the 1:45.91 South African Matt Sates put on the books in 2022. The overall Tour record was set much farther back, with Germany’s retired world record holder clocking 1:44.88 in 2005.

Popovici now ranks 4th in the world in this highly competitive men’s 200m free. A remarkable 7 men have already delved under the 1:45 barrier with the Olympics on the horizon.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free

LukasGER
MÄRTENS
04/27
1:44.14
2Sunwoo
HWANG 		KOR1:44.4009/27
3Matthew
RICHARDS 		GBR1:44.6904/07
4David
POPOVICI 		ROU1:44.7405/29
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:44.7504/07
View Top 31»

In This Story

25
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

25 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John26
7 seconds ago

This is a reminder that David has the highest ceiling of anyone in the field. If he can capitalize on his potential, it won’t be close

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
3 minutes ago

Any day Biedermann’s name is erased from the record books is a good day

0
-1
Reply
Greg P2
54 minutes ago

1.42 high is coming in Paris. Recent photos of Popovic and is looking a lot more muscular (but still skinny compared to the big guys)

11
-1
Reply
Winkelschleifer
1 hour ago

Biedermann was never that fast before the suits. The record is from 2011.

6
0
Reply
Greg P2
Reply to  Winkelschleifer
56 minutes ago

The record of biedermann was from 2009 Monaco. And he did it in the old textile Arena while everyone was using LZR and Jaked… Then in Rome he destroyed everybody when he used the Arena X-glide

13
0
Reply
Winkelschleifer
Reply to  Greg P2
44 minutes ago

Yes, my misstake… you are right. It was a european record at the time

1
-1
Reply
PhillyMark
1 hour ago

I don’t recall Biederman ever getting that close to Thorpe’s 200 Free WR

3
-5
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  PhillyMark
1 hour ago

Without the suit he was a good swimmer but nowhere near a world record breaking swimmer

FRAUD

3
-15
Reply
Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

He wore the same suits others did yet went faster. Cope.

22
-2
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
59 minutes ago

Uno reverse card

1
-3
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
58 minutes ago

Phelps did not wear the same suit actually he wore the same suit he did in Beijing

Last edited 57 minutes ago by RealCrocker5040
3
-3
Reply
Winkelschleifer
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
34 minutes ago

But Phelps had advantages over others in 2008, when they didn’t yet have equal suits.
Balancing Justice…

2
0
Reply
Astur
Reply to  Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
44 minutes ago

not true, his suit was much faster than Phelps in 2009. When these suits were banned he went back to his place, top 3 but not top 3.

0
-4
Reply
hin qaiyang
Reply to  Astur
40 minutes ago

But it was a choice. He couldve wear it if he wanted

3
0
Reply
IU Swammer
Reply to  hin qaiyang
5 minutes ago

Kinda. He had a contract with Speedo that was from before Jaked and Arena came out with the true (all polyurethane) supersuits. Speedo never went full poly. I suppose he could have broken his contract. I wonder how much money that would have cost him.

0
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

Glad to see the fraud Paul Biedermann lose one of his records.

If it weren’t for the Mickey Mouse suit aided 2009 worlds he would never have graced the record books outside of Germany

3
-25
Reply
CasualSwimmer
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

The record is from 2005, I’m pretty sure nobody was supersuited back then
Biedermann’s records are as legit as anyone else’s from the same era, no more no less

18
-4
Reply
Greg P2
Reply to  CasualSwimmer
55 minutes ago

The record was from 2009 not 2005. Is swimswam error

4
0
Reply
jp input is too short
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
57 minutes ago

Good grief, people complaining about Biedermann act like he did something smarmy or something – he wore what was legal, same as everyone else was wearing! There’s no “fraud” involved!

23
0
Reply
Winkelschleifer
Reply to  jp input is too short
40 minutes ago

People like the unreal Crocker are just depressed because he beat Phelps

2
0
Reply
Hank
1 hour ago

In season 1:44:7 wow. The Romanian Rocket is back.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Hank
5
-1
Reply
Mojo
1 hour ago

Very good swim and having în mind he broke a Bierdermann’s record, maybe it is a sign 🙂

9
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!