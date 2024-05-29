Popovici Punches 1:44.74 Season-Best 200 Free, Overtakes Biedermann’s Mare Nostrum Record

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- May 29-30, 2024
- Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET
- Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
The 2024 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona stop is rife with aquatic talent, including some newcomers to the Tour that didn’t appear last weekend in Canet.
Making his 2024 Mare Nostrum debut in a big way was 19-year-old David Popovici of Romania, contesting his pet event of the men’s 200m freestyle.
After coasting to the 5th seed in a morning outing of 1:48.16, Popovici pounced into action when the medals were on the line. The teen ultimately got to the wall in a head-turning 1:44.74 to grab the gold ahead of reigning world champion Hwang Sunwoo of Korea.
Hwang settled for silver in a still-stellar result of 1:45.68 while Japanese national champion Katsuhiro Matsumoto rounded out the podium in 1:46.09.
Tonight, Popovici split 24.65/26.80 (51.45)/26.73/26.56 (53.29) to beat the field by nearly a second, punching a new season-best in the process.
Popovici’s time overtook his previous season-best of 1:45.10 logged at April’s Romanian Championships. Additionally, Popovici’s 1:44.74 established both a new Barcelona stop as well as an overall Mare Nostrum Tour Record in the event.
The Barcelona record formerly stood at the 1:45.91 South African Matt Sates put on the books in 2022. The overall Tour record was set much farther back, with Germany’s retired world record holder clocking 1:44.88 in 2005.
Popovici now ranks 4th in the world in this highly competitive men’s 200m free. A remarkable 7 men have already delved under the 1:45 barrier with the Olympics on the horizon.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
MÄRTENS
1:44.14
|2
|Sunwoo
HWANG
|KOR
|1:44.40
|09/27
|3
|Matthew
RICHARDS
|GBR
|1:44.69
|04/07
|4
|David
POPOVICI
|ROU
|1:44.74
|05/29
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1:44.75
|04/07
This is a reminder that David has the highest ceiling of anyone in the field. If he can capitalize on his potential, it won’t be close
Any day Biedermann’s name is erased from the record books is a good day
1.42 high is coming in Paris. Recent photos of Popovic and is looking a lot more muscular (but still skinny compared to the big guys)
Biedermann was never that fast before the suits. The record is from 2011.
The record of biedermann was from 2009 Monaco. And he did it in the old textile Arena while everyone was using LZR and Jaked… Then in Rome he destroyed everybody when he used the Arena X-glide
Yes, my misstake… you are right. It was a european record at the time
I don’t recall Biederman ever getting that close to Thorpe’s 200 Free WR
Without the suit he was a good swimmer but nowhere near a world record breaking swimmer
FRAUD
He wore the same suits others did yet went faster. Cope.
Uno reverse card
Phelps did not wear the same suit actually he wore the same suit he did in Beijing
But Phelps had advantages over others in 2008, when they didn’t yet have equal suits.
Balancing Justice…
not true, his suit was much faster than Phelps in 2009. When these suits were banned he went back to his place, top 3 but not top 3.
But it was a choice. He couldve wear it if he wanted
Kinda. He had a contract with Speedo that was from before Jaked and Arena came out with the true (all polyurethane) supersuits. Speedo never went full poly. I suppose he could have broken his contract. I wonder how much money that would have cost him.
Glad to see the fraud Paul Biedermann lose one of his records.
If it weren’t for the Mickey Mouse suit aided 2009 worlds he would never have graced the record books outside of Germany
The record is from 2005, I’m pretty sure nobody was supersuited back then
Biedermann’s records are as legit as anyone else’s from the same era, no more no less
The record was from 2009 not 2005. Is swimswam error
Good grief, people complaining about Biedermann act like he did something smarmy or something – he wore what was legal, same as everyone else was wearing! There’s no “fraud” involved!
People like the unreal Crocker are just depressed because he beat Phelps
In season 1:44:7 wow. The Romanian Rocket is back.
Very good swim and having în mind he broke a Bierdermann’s record, maybe it is a sign 🙂