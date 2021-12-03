Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pool Record Falls on Day 1 of the Denison Invite, Host Denison Leads

2021 Denison Invitational

  • December 2-4, 2021
  • Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, OH
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Day 1 Results

Team Standings

Women

  1. Denison – 658
  2. Emory – 540
  3. Eastern Michigan – 376
  4. Washington University St. Louis – 263

Men

  1. Denison – 691.5
  2. Emory – 618.5
  3. Washington University St. Louis – 385
  4. Franklin & Marshall – 198

Denison is hosting an invitational this weekend, featuring Emory, Eastern Michigan, Washington University of St. Louis, and Franklin & Marshall College. Following the first day of the meet, DIII powerhouses Denison and Emory are locked in a very tight battle in the men’s standings, while the Denison women are comfortably leading.

Emory sophomore Nick Goudie broke the pool record in the men’s 50 free in prelims, swimming a 19.91. He then went on to lower his time in finals, clocking a 19.84. Denison’s Trey Ike was also under 20 seconds in finals, swimming a 19,97.

Emory took the women’s 50 free as well, with Taylor Leone posting a 23.32 to grab the win. Leone was faster in prelims, where she swam a 23.15.

Pat Pema, an Emory junior, took the men’s 500 free by 3 seconds, swimming a 4:23.33. Pema took the race out fast, splitting 2:07.36 on the first 250 yards, then splitting 2:15.97 on the 2nd 250. Denison freshman Taryn Wisner won the women’s 500 in 4:51.21, winning a tight race over Eastern Michigan’s Savanna Mouat (4:51.96). Mouat was out faster than Wisner, splitting 2:24.41 on the first 250 to Wisner’s 2:26.34. Wisner threw down a negative split, however, clocking a 2:24.87 on the final 250.

Denison senior Noah Houskeeper won the men’s 200 IM as the only swimmer in the field to crack 1:50. Houskeeper used a strong back half of 57.41 to pull away from the field, swimming a 1:49.59. Emory senior Clio Hancock won the women’s IM with a 2:03.49. Hancock used a fast front half of 57.26 to establish what would ultimately be an insurmountable lead.

 

4
D3 Swimmer
1 hour ago

Thank you for covering d3 swimming!

TX Rockstar
59 minutes ago

some fantastic swimming!

swimswamswum
40 minutes ago

Usually see a little bit more from the Emory women during the mid season so wondering if this year could shake up go have a hotly contested Women’s meet instead of Emory’s dominance.

THEO
30 minutes ago

overall Emory looks awesome. Just sort of random that the 200 medley DQd.

