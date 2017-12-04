Ponce and Jiao Down World Records on Day 2 of Para Worlds

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th

Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City

LCM

Day two of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships kicked saw two World Records and three meet records fall, in addition to two commanding wins from the United State’s highly-decorated Jessica Long.

In the men’s S4 50 back, the Czech Republic’s Arnost Petracek went 43.35 to break the meet record, previously owned by Roman Zhdanov. In second was Mexico’s Jesus Hernandez in 44.96.

The first World Record of the day came in the men’s SB5 100 breast. Spain’s Antoni Ponce split 41.82/46.75 en route to a 1:28.57, obliterating Andrei Granichka‘s previous record (1:30.07).

In the men’s SB6 100 breast, Nelson Crispin of Colombia went 1:19.41 for a new meet record. Ievgenii Bogodaiko owned the previous record (1:21.32).

The S4 women’s 50 back saw the second World Record of the day. China’s Cheng Jiao went 46.51, over a second under the previous record. In second place was Italy’s Monica Boggioni, who set a new European record with her 46.86.

In the S3 men’s 50 back, Mexico’s Diego Lopez went 46.38 for a new meet record. He bested Dmytro Vynohradets‘ previous record (47.63) by well over a second.

Also of note: the United States had a particularly strong day two showing. Jessica Long went 1:35.48 to win the women’s SB7 100 breast by nearly 6 seconds. She also won the S8 100 free in 1:06.83. Sophia Herzog and Julia Gaffney went 1-2 in the SB6 100 free, going 1:41.62 and 1:45.72 respectively. The US also won (uncontested) the women’s 4×100 free relay.