Polish Olympian, D-II Champion Karol Ostrowski Transfers to Hawaii

Karol Ostrowski, a Polish Olympian and five-time Division II champion at Drury University, has transferred to the University of Hawaii.

The 6-foot-4 freestyle specialist will begin representing the Rainbow Warriors in competition beginning next fall, according to second-year head coach Mike Stephens. Ostrowski swam at the Hawaii Senior Champs earlier this month, earning 1st-place finishes in the 50 free (19.44), 100 free (42.52), and 200 free (1:35.32).

Ostrowski, now 24 years old, dominated the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships with wins in the 50 free (19.12), 100 free (41.25), and 200 free (1:33.29). He also led off Drury’s 200 free relay with an 18.92, becoming the first swimmer outside of Division I to break the 19-second barrier. A few months later, he went on to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics, leading off the nation’s 4×100 free relay team with a time of 48.67.

At the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships, Ostrowski triumphed in the 100 free (41.91) and 200 free (1:33.68) while also placing 2nd in the 5o free (19.18) and 100 back (45.90). He didn’t compete in the NCAA during the 2022-23 season, but he did go to the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where he placed 19th in the 100 free (47.11), 20th in the 50 fly (22.71), and 32nd in the 50 free (21.54).

Best SCY Times

50 free – 18.92 (2021)

100 free – 41.25 (2021)

200 free – 1:33.29 (2021)

50 back – 22.03 (2022)

100 back – 45.90 (2022)

Ostrowski’s best times would have won him Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference titles in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back last season. His best 50 free time would have put him in the B-final of the 50 free at last season’s NCAA Division I Championships, just .05 seconds shy of the A-final. The Hawaii men placed 3rd at the MPSF Championships last season with 569.5 points, behind UCSB (696) and BYU (830).

Ostrowski is eyeing a spot on his second Polish Olympic team next summer in Paris. His lifetime best in the 100-meter free is 48.61 from last August. The 2024 Olympic ‘A’ cut is 48.34 and the ‘B’ cut is 48.58; cuts can only be achieved from March 2023 until June 2024. He’s a contender to compete in Paris as part of Poland’s 4×100 free relay team considering there has only been one Polish man under 49 seconds this year (Kamil Sieradzki, 48.75).