Police Incident Reported Near Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre

Just hours after our British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) LC Championships preview was published, an incident was reported in the host city of Sheffield, England.

According to BBC, armed police conducted a major operation at the Gateway apartment building near the International Swimming Centre. Residents were evacuated while traffic is still being diverted away from the incident.

One of the residents reported that a “The chap living up there [a floor above] started emptying the contents of his flat onto our outdoor terrace and he then tried to set it alight.

“The police turned up, shortly after there was armed response telling us all to leave, which was quite alarming.”

There is ongoing travel disruption in and around the city, with several routes gridlocked, as officers divert traffic away from the incident. (BBC)

The BUCS LC Championships begin on Friday, February 14th and run through Sunday, February 16th with swimmers from Sheffield Hallam, Loughborough, Edinburgh and more expected to represent their schools at the annual competition.