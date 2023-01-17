Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pitt Hits the Pool, Weight Room, and Diving Boards | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

1

SwimSwam took a visit to the University of Pittsburgh, where head coach Chase Kreitler is in his first season at the helm for the panthers. We went through a full day of training with the Pitt Swimming and Diving team, which started with diving practice at 8am.

On a Monday morning, the divers are just getting back into the swing of things and focusing more on their approaches and lead-ups than they are on their entries. From there, I met the Pitt coaching staff at Pamela’s diner (in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, say it 5x fast) for, among other breakfast yummies, banana chocolate chip crepe-style hotcakes (smothered in whipped cream).

We were back on campus in the afternoon for weights at 2pm, where they “were able to push it a little bit” with some Olympic lift derivatives with a focus on “re-amping the central nervous system”.

At right after the lift from 3:30-5:30, Kreitler was coaching the mid-distance/IM group, where they had a cross-over focus, starting with aerobic work and then getting into anaerobic work, using resistance to prime the athletes for the faster, more focused swims.

Noah
16 seconds ago

Is it better to lift before or after a practice or does it depend on the swimmer?

