Pitt Hits the Pool, Weight Room, and Diving Boards | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

SwimSwam took a visit to the University of Pittsburgh, where head coach Chase Kreitler is in his first season at the helm for the panthers. We went through a full day of training with the Pitt Swimming and Diving team, which started with diving practice at 8am.
On a Monday morning, the divers are just getting back into the swing of things and focusing more on their approaches and lead-ups than they are on their entries. From there, I met the Pitt coaching staff at Pamela’s diner (in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, say it 5x fast) for, among other breakfast yummies, banana chocolate chip crepe-style hotcakes (smothered in whipped cream).
We were back on campus in the afternoon for weights at 2pm, where they “were able to push it a little bit” with some Olympic lift derivatives with a focus on “re-amping the central nervous system”.
At right after the lift from 3:30-5:30, Kreitler was coaching the mid-distance/IM group, where they had a cross-over focus, starting with aerobic work and then getting into anaerobic work, using resistance to prime the athletes for the faster, more focused swims.
