Pinger, Lechuga Gonzalez Honored by Mountain West

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State’s Robin Pinger and San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez have tallied MW Swimming and Diving Peak Player of the Week honors. Pinger earned swimmer of the week, while Lechuga Gonzalez is tabbed with diver of the week.
This marks Pinger’s second career weekly honor and Lechuga Gonzalez’s third.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Robin Pinger, Boise State
Senior, Portland, Oregon/West Linn HS
- Placed atop the podium seven times in two dual-meet victories over Wyoming and Idaho. The senior contributed 44.25 team points over the course of the meets.
- Against Wyoming, the Bronco claimed victory in the 100 breast (1:05.44) and 200 medley (2:06.93), in addition to swimming the second leg of a victorious 400 medley relay and anchor in the 200 free relay.
- Versus Idaho, Pinger racked up individual wins in the 50 free (23.87) and 200 breast (2:21.21), while leading off the winning 200 free relay with a split of 23.77, the second fastest in the race overall.
DIVER OF THE WEEK
Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, San Diego State
Sophomore, Tijuana, Mexico/ITESM
- Helped lead the Aztecs to a double-dual victory over Boise State and Pepperdine. The sophomore registered 300 points or more in both dives on the week.
- Tallied a 333.20 on the 3-meter board to take first place. The mark is the top 3-meter score in the MW for last week of competition.
- Recorded an impressive 302.30 in the 1-meter dive, good for first place and the top score in the MW for 1-meter dives on the week.
