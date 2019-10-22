Pinger, Lechuga Gonzalez Honored by Mountain West

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State’s Robin Pinger and San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez have tallied MW Swimming and Diving Peak Player of the Week honors. Pinger earned swimmer of the week, while Lechuga Gonzalez is tabbed with diver of the week.

This marks Pinger’s second career weekly honor and Lechuga Gonzalez’s third.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Robin Pinger, Boise State

Senior, Portland, Oregon/West Linn HS

Placed atop the podium seven times in two dual-meet victories over Wyoming and Idaho. The senior contributed 44.25 team points over the course of the meets.

Against Wyoming, the Bronco claimed victory in the 100 breast (1:05.44) and 200 medley (2:06.93), in addition to swimming the second leg of a victorious 400 medley relay and anchor in the 200 free relay.

Versus Idaho, Pinger racked up individual wins in the 50 free (23.87) and 200 breast (2:21.21), while leading off the winning 200 free relay with a split of 23.77, the second fastest in the race overall.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, San Diego State

Sophomore, Tijuana, Mexico/ITESM