Pine Lake Prep & Washington Win NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championships

2017 1A/2A NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb 8th

25 yards

Triangle Aquatic Center

Cary, NC

Men’s winner: Washington

Women’s winner: Pine Lake Prep

Results

Women’s Team Standings

Pine Lake Prep -332 pts Raleigh Charter – 241.5 pts Carrboro – 220 pts East Surry – 193 pts Lake Norman Charter – 178 pts

The Pine Lake Prep women managed to put forth a dominant showing at the 1A/2A NCHSAA State Championships, winning the state title with 332 points to Raleigh Charter’s 332 points.

Pine Lake was dominant in both the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, winning both events to add to their point total. Sophomore Alyssa Accordino was the only swimmer from Pine Lake Prep to win an individual event. Accordino showed her speed in the women’s 50 freestyle, dropping a time of 23.80 to win the event by over half-a-second.

Comm School of Davidson freshman Emme Nelson was arguably the most outstanding female swimmer of the meet. Nelson took home two individual victories, her first of which was the 200 IM. Nelson won that race in 2:03.98. Later in the meet, she pushed towards a victory in the 100 breaststroke. Her 1:02.94 time was just shy of the 1A/2A state record time of 1:02.64 and 1:02.10 state record.

Alexandra Baker of Lincoln was the only other female swimmer to win two individual events. Baker won the 100 fly in 55.43, leading her teammate Chloe Harris to a 1-2 finish in the race. Baker won the 100 freestyle later on in a time of 51.33.

Other event winners (women)

Lyndsey Reeve – 200 Free – 1:50.99

Claire McDaniels – 1 meter diving

Sydney Willis – 500 Free – 4:58.98

Kathryn Morrison – 100 back – 55.26

Lake Nornman Charter – 200 medley relay – 1:50.00

Men’s Team Standings

Washington – 256 pts Croatan – 187 pts Lincoln Charter – 150 Durham School of the Arts – 148 pts Carrboro – 135 pts

The Washington men dominated the standings at the end of the 1A/2A NCHSAA state championship meet, putting up a total of 256 points to better that of Croatan and Lincoln Charter.

Washington managed two relay victories as well as an one individual victory to help secure the win for the school. They won both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay; in addition they were third in the 200 medley relay. Kevin Andreas helped them start out strong with a 1:41.59 win in the first individual event, the 200 freestyle.

There were two standout swimmers at the meet: Ethan Knorr of Salisbury and Thomas Hamlet of Bishop. Both swimmers earned two individual events and toyed with the state records.

Knorr won the 200 IM in 1:53.83 in his first event before taking his talents to the 500. Knorr swam a 4:33.98 to break the previous 1A/2A state record of 4:36.37 that was set at last year’s state championships.

Hamlet won the 100 fly before taking to the 100 backstroke. There he swam a 50.66 to finish just about half-a-second shy of the 1A/2A state record time of 50.14.

Other event winners (men)