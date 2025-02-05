Philippine National Junior Team Member Billie Blu Mondonedo Commits to Indiana (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Billie Blu Mondonedo, a member of the Philippine National Junior Team for two years, announced her commitment to swim for Indiana University-Bloomington beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am BLESSED to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University. I am forever grateful for my family and their unwavering support, my friends and teammates from around the world who grew my love for this sport, and for all of my coaches who have and will continue to play a big role in this journey. Thank you to my coaches at Sandpipers, Coach Michael, Coach Cutter, Coach Zo, and Coach Jake. Special thanks to Coach Weng who has been here for me, even from across the world. And Thank you to Coach Ray and Coach Cory for this incredible opportunity. Go Hoosiers!!!”

A member of the class of 2025, Mondonedo currently trains year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas, where she specializes in free, fly and IM.

Mondonedo enjoyed a series of tremendous performances at the Nevada State Championship (SCY) back in November. She won the 100 free in an altitude-adjusted lifetime best of 50.64 [50.74 unadjusted] and the 200 free in an altitude-adjusted lifetime best 1:48.97 [1:50.17 unadjusted]. Mondonedo also placed 16th in the 200 back in 2:19.08 [2:20.28 unadjusted] after posting a best time of 2:14.61 [2:15.81 unadjusted] earlier in the meet, as well as 10th in the 400 IM with a lifetime best 4:42.88 [4:47.88 unadjusted].

Just over a month later, Mondonedo competed at the CA/NV Speedo Winter Sectionals (SCY), where she threw down five best times and secured four Futures cuts. She placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:47.93 – PB), 7th in the 100 free (50.44 – PB), 10th in the 500 free (4:55.34 – PB), 15th in the 50 free (23.81 – PB) and 30th in the 100 fly (57.75 – SB). She also finished 18th in the 200 IM with a season-best 2:10.28 after turning in a personal best of 2:08.03 in the prelims.

Mondonedo has also enjoyed significant success racing long course meters for the Philippines. At the 2024 Philippine Aquatics National Trials (LCM) in August, she captured the win in the 50 free (26.48 – PB), 100 free (56.64 – PB) and 200 free (2:08.34), in addition to placing 3rd in the 100 fly (1:03.51).

Best Times SCY

50 free – 23.81

100 free – 50.44

200 free – 1:47.93

500 free – 4:55.34

100 fly – 57.22

200 fly – 2:08.24

200 IM – 2:08.03

400 IM – 4:42.88

A Division 1 program, Indiana competes in the Big Ten conference alongside other elite swim teams such as Michigan, Ohio State and USC. The Hoosiers were the conference champions last season after taking the runner-up spot behind Ohio State the year prior, and sent 13 swimmers on to compete at the NCAA Division 1 Championships where they placed 7th overall.

To make it back for the ‘C’ final at the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championships, it took times of 22.95/50.07/1:48.95/4:48.15 in the 50/100/200/500 free, 54.55/2:01.80 in the 100/200 fly and 2:01.03/4:19.44 in the 200/400 IM. Based on her current top times, Mondonedo would have landed in the ‘C’ final in the 200 free, giving her an opportunity to score a few points right away.

Set to join Mondonedo in Indiana’s class of 2029 next season are Skylar Knowlton, Luci Gutierrez, Liberty Clark, Grace Hoeper, Kamile Zinis and Laila Oravsky.

