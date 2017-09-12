Phelps: “I Could Probably Go 48” in a 100m Free Against Conor McGregor

At the end of August, following the Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather fight, Michael Phelps jokingly tweeted at McGregor, taunting him to race in the pool.

Following up on that, NBCSports reported that Phelps delved into some details about this potential race, though he confirmed that his original joke, and the race proposal, was all in jest.

“I said it as a joke. If he wants to swim, I don’t care. I’ll race him,” Phelps said, according to The National in the United Arab Emirates. “If we did it in a year, and I trained for a year, or even six months, I could probably go 48 seconds if I had to. I don’t see him breaking a minute. So I could probably beat him with a 50-meter head start.

“I would definitely exercise the option to have a conversation if he wants to swim.”

Six months of training = a 48 second 100m free for the GOAT? It might be the closest we’ll get to Phelps coming back to the sport and racing again, but he did say that McGregor has not yet replied to Phelps’ August 29th tweet asking him to race.

Murica

No way 6 months. Get that nugget in a jammer tomorrow I’m sure its a 48.9.

15 minutes 38 seconds ago
Swimmer1

I think he should stop this silliness. Taking away from him a bit IMO.

29 seconds ago
crooked donald

SCY, maybe.

6 seconds ago
