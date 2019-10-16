Pepperdine Heads to San Diego for Two Days of Competition

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women’s swim and dive team heads down to San Diego for two back-to-back days of racing this weekend. On Friday the Waves will take on San Diego State as well as Boise State and on Saturday they will face off against University of San Diego.

MEET DETAILS: The first meet will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the San Diego State Aztec Aquaplex. The meet on Saturday will begin at 1:00 p.m. and be held at the University of San Diego Sports Center pool.

LAST SHOWING: The Waves had a strong weekend at the Malibu Invite this past Saturday. Pepperdine had several top finishes against Texas Christian and California Baptist including freshman Emily Morton’s 200 backstroke which became the second-fastest time in school history at 2:04.66. The 200 medley relay team of Caroline Eckel, Morton, Sarah Hamilton and Amy Griffin was the first second-place finish of the day with a time of 1:48.52. Sammie Slater’s 200 freestyle was another notable race with time of 1:55.20 which was also good for second. The 200 freestyle relay capped off the meet with the final second-place finish from Jenna Sanchez, Nohea Lileikis, Jasmine Williams and Griffin with a time of 1:39.31.

QUOTABLE: Head Coach Joe Spahn says: “This weekend should be a fun weekend for our first travel meet of the year. We’re just excited to go down and race in San Diego State and Boise State on the first day, both are very good teams and I think we can get in some good races with them. It will really set us up to have a great Saturday, when we go into swim San Diego and we can really see what we can do with this team. I think we’re swimming really fast, from the Malibu Invite this last weekend and I think we can carry it over into, into a great two days in San Diego.”

SPAHN: Head Coach Joe Spahn enters his second year as the head coach of Pepperdine women’s swimming and diving. During his first season as head coach, he led the Waves to a second-place finish at the PCSC Championships, took two swimmers to the CSCAA National Invitational Championships and set five school records.

NEXT UP: After this weekend in San Diego, the Waves will head up north to Davis for a two-day meet against UC Davis, Cal State East Bay and San Diego State on November 1st and 2nd.