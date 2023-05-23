Pawel Krawczyk Named Missouri State’s Virgil Cheek Award Recipient

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State men’s swimmer Pawel Krawczyk (Warsaw, Poland) was announced Saturday (May 20) as the recipient of the university’s 2023 Virgil Cheek Award.
The annual honor is bestowed on the graduating Missouri State University male student-athlete best demonstrating high qualities in scholarship, character, attendance, leadership and athletic performance. The award has been presented annually since 1955 and is named in honor of the long-time Missouri State faculty athletics representative, business faculty member and MSU Athletics Hall of Famer.
Krawczyk won 10 MAC Championship gold medals and eight silver medals during a banner career at Missouri State and was named the 2022 MAC Swimmer of the Year. The five-time All-MAC first team honoree won two at the 2023 MAC Championships, taking top honors in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. He also won runner-up honors in 2023 in the 200 butterfly and 800 freestyle relay.
Likewise, during his senior season in 2022-23, Krawczyk won eight individual events and posted 21 top-three finishes at various meets. He earned MAC All-Academic Team honors, was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team and earned MAC Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 18.
He graduated Friday (May 19) with magna cum laude honors and a double major in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics.
He is just the second swimmer to earn the Virgil Cheek Award, joining Christopher Heye (2018) with that distinction.
Voting for the Virgil Cheek Award is conducted by Missouri State’s six men’s intercollegiate head coaches.
ALL-TIME VIRGIL CHEEK AWARD RECIPIENTS
• 1955 Jerry Anderson, basketball, track
• 1956 Ron Whitaker, football
• 1957 George Simpson, track
• 1958 Max Oldham, basketball
• 1959 Russ Robinson, basketball
• 1960 Charlie Finley, football, track
• 1961 Jerry Stockard, basketball
• 1962 Carl Wilks, basketball
• 1963 Edsel Matthews, basketball
• 1964 Rich Johanningmeier, football
• 1965 Jerry Boyer, football
• 1966 Dan Young, football
• 1967 Bill Douglass, football, track
• 1968 Dennis Scott, football
• 1969 Danny Cook, baseball
• 1970 Bill Lamberson, track
• 1971 Chuck Williams, basketball
• 1972 Bob Curl, basketball, track
• 1973 Eric Thompson, basketball
• 1974 Randy Magers, basketball, baseball
• 1975 Bob Grana, football
• 1976 Kent Stringer, football
• 1977 John Prasuhn, track, cross country
• 1978 Terry Kasper, football, baseball
• 1979 Ron Snider, baseball
• 1980 Mitch Ware, football
• 1981 Bobby Biser, golf
• 1982 Mark Daniels, football
• 1983 Darrin Newbold, football
• 1984 Anthony Boggs, basketball
• 1985 Brian Smith, basketball
• 1986 Phil Schlegel, basketball
• 1987 Scott Hickox, basketball
• 1988 Preston Estes, football
• 1989 Scott Hartwig, football
• 1990 Chris Stange, basketball
• 1991 Jeff Eiserman, golf
• 1992 Tim McDuffey, football
• 1993 Chad Lakin, baseball
• 1994 Jim Prendergast, wrestling
• 1995 Chad Gardner, cross country, track
• 1996 Dan Kneeshaw, football, baseball
• 1997 Brad Barnes, soccer
• 1998 Neal McNamara, tennis
• 1999 Derek Jensen, football
• 2000 Brad St. Louis, football
• 2001 Matt White, football
• 2002 Jason Ringena, football
• 2003 Blake Boldon, cross country, track
• 2004 Rishi Garbharran, tennis
• 2005 Brad Durham, football
• 2006 Nathan Platz, soccer
• 2007 Mike Radon, football
• 2008 David Tillman, football
• 2009 Chris Playter, baseball
• 2010 Justin Fuehrmeyer, basketball
• 2011 David Arkin, football
• 2012 Heath Melugin, soccer
• 2013 Daily Young, golf
• 2014 Trevor Spangenberg, soccer
• 2015 Caleb Schaffitzel, football
• 2016 Sam Perez, baseball
• 2017 Dylan Cole, football
• 2018 Christopher Heye, swimming & diving
• 2019 Kyle Hiebert, soccer
• 2020, Matthew Bentley, soccer
• 2021, Michael Creek, soccer
• 2022, Gaige Prim, basketball
• 2023, Pawel Krawczyk, swimming & diving