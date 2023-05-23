Pawel Krawczyk Named Missouri State’s Virgil Cheek Award Recipient

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State men’s swimmer Pawel Krawczyk (Warsaw, Poland) was announced Saturday (May 20) as the recipient of the university’s 2023 Virgil Cheek Award.

The annual honor is bestowed on the graduating Missouri State University male student-athlete best demonstrating high qualities in scholarship, character, attendance, leadership and athletic performance. The award has been presented annually since 1955 and is named in honor of the long-time Missouri State faculty athletics representative, business faculty member and MSU Athletics Hall of Famer.

Krawczyk won 10 MAC Championship gold medals and eight silver medals during a banner career at Missouri State and was named the 2022 MAC Swimmer of the Year. The five-time All-MAC first team honoree won two at the 2023 MAC Championships, taking top honors in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. He also won runner-up honors in 2023 in the 200 butterfly and 800 freestyle relay.

Likewise, during his senior season in 2022-23, Krawczyk won eight individual events and posted 21 top-three finishes at various meets. He earned MAC All-Academic Team honors, was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team and earned MAC Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 18.

He graduated Friday (May 19) with magna cum laude honors and a double major in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics.

He is just the second swimmer to earn the Virgil Cheek Award, joining Christopher Heye (2018) with that distinction.

Voting for the Virgil Cheek Award is conducted by Missouri State’s six men’s intercollegiate head coaches.