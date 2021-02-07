Pavel Sankovich Shares Tips and Tricks to Develop Elite-Level Underwaters

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA All-American turned coach, Pavel Sankovich. Pavel shared what worked for him when he was an age-group, collegiate, and professional swimmer when trying to develop the best underwater in the world. Sankovich delves into his focuses, his kick counts, and even a few of his favorite sets. One in particular he shared is simple in make-up but much trickier in execution: 3×300 on 3:30, descend 1-3, must kick to 15yds off of every wall and maintain stroke & kick count throughout all 3 300s.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

