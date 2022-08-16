Paralympian Keegan Knott Sends Verbal to Northern Arizona University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keegan Knott, a 2021 Tokyo Paralympian, has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic careers at Northern Arizona University. Knott is from Lake Villa, Illinois and plans to travel to Flagstaff, Arizona in time for the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Northern Arizona University!!Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process and a big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all their support. GO JACKS!💙💛

Knott currently attends Warren Township High School as a member of the class of 2023. She trains and competes with the Pleasant Prairie Patriots in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Knott began competitively swimming at age 7 and has competed with U.S. Paralympics Swimming since age 9. She has congenital femoral deficiency and fibular hemimelia in her right leg, which leaves her with a shorter femur and tibia, no fibula or right hip joint, and a fused right ankle. Knott competes in the S9, SB8, SM9 classification.

Best Times SCY:

500 free – 5:39.48

1650 free – 19:39.37

100 back – 1:09.16

200 back – 2:28.87

200 IM – 2:33.37

Primarily a freestyler, Knott competed in the 400-meter freestyle S9 at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics and placed 12th in the heats, missing the final by a few seconds. She finished in a time of 5:00.92, just .06 slower than her time from the Paralympic Team Trials. She was 1.44 seconds slower than her best time (4:59.48) which was set between the Paralympic Trials and the Paralympic Games, at the 2021 Wisconsin LCM State Championships.

At the Paralympic Trials in 2021, Knott also competed in the 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM. She qualified for finals in each, setting several new personal bests. In the 100 back, she swam a 1:18.67 in prelims, taking nearly one and a half seconds off her previous best. She dropped again in finals, going 1:18.50.

Northern Arizona University is a Division I program that competes in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. This spring, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks won their ninth consecutive league title.

