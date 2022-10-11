Paige McKenna Swims 9:58 1000; Beata Nelson 51.0 100 Back at Wisconsin Intrasquad

University of Wisconsin Intrasquad (Red vs White)

Friday, October 7, 2022

SCY (25 yards)

Madison, Wisconsin

PDF results

The University of Wisconsin competed in its first meet this past weekend holding an intrasquad Friday night. The team was split in half with a red team and a white team.

After winning silver in the LCM 200 backstroke this summer at Worlds, Phoebe Bacon kept her momentum winning the 100 back (55.53), 200 back (1:58.72), and 200 IM (2:02.61). Last October and November, Bacon swam a 1:57 in the 200 back so she is already around what she swam a year ago in an official dual meet. Notably, Bacon is the top returning NCAA 200 backstroke as she finished second in the event at NCAAs behind Regan Smith who has since gone pro.

Also highlighting the women’s side of the meet was NCAA Champion Paige McKenna. This was her first meet since having surgery on a torn labrum in her hip right after 2022 NCAAs. McKenna swam to the win in the 1000 free (9:58.78) and was second in the 500 free (4:58.35).

Making her debut for the Badgers was #7 ranked recruit Blair Stoneburg. Stoneburg won the 500 free in a 4:50.66 and was second in the 1000 (10:01.52) and 200 free (1:49.79).

The women’s team’s other NCAA finalist Mackenzie McConagha won the 200 fly in a 1:58.82 and the 100 fly in a 54.42. She also was second in the 200 back touching in a 1:59.72. She did not swim the 100 back, the event she made the NCAA B final in this past March. Notably, both her fly times were faster than she swam at last year’s intrasquad.

Also notably highlighting the women’s side was pro-swimmer Beata Nelson. Nelson swam a 51.09 in the 100 backstroke and a 48.82 in the 100 free. Last year she swam the 100 free at the intrasquad going a 47.37, which still stands as her best time in the event.

Highlighting the men’s side was Jake Newmark who took home three individual wins. Newmark won the 200 free in a 1:37.75, the 200 back in a 1:48.07, and the 500 free in a 4:28.22. He won all three events by at least three seconds. Newmark was projected to score a majority of the team’s individual points at 2022 NCAAs, but only competed on the first and last days of NCAAs as he was recovering from a non-COVID related illness. Newmark was about a second slower in the 200 free and 200 back this year than he was at the intrasquad last year, but he was over five seconds faster this year in the 500 free.

Wes Jekel also picked up multiple wins as he won the 100 back in a 48.36 and the 100 fly in a 49.13. His 100 back was about half a second faster than he was a year ago. He went on to compete in the 100 back at NCAAs this past season finishing 21st in a 45.57.

The team will have their first dual meet Friday, October 21st at Arizona before heading to Arizona State the next day.