Pacific Swim Wins 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Championships

2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Champs

August 11-14, 2022

Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex, Coronado, California

LCM (50m) pool

Results

The 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Champs were held earlier this month in Coronado, California. Pacific Swim won the combined title over Rancho San Dieguito by 825 points. Pacific Swim won on both the girls and boys side, propelling them to the overall team victory.

Team Scores–Combined:

Pacific Swim: 5,215 Rancho San Dieguito: 4,390 South Bay Aquatics: 2,645 Heartland Swim Association:1,728 Coronado Swim Assoc-Team Elite: 1,212

Team Scores–Boys:

Pacific Swim: 2,873 Rancho San Dieguito: 2,292 South Bay Aquatics: 1,227 Heartland Swim Association: 915 Swim San Diego: 556

Team Scores–Girls:

Pacific Swim: 2,342 Rancho San Dieguito: 2,098 South Bay Aquatics: 1, 418 Heartland Swim Association: 813 Coronado Swim Assoc-Team Elite: 674

The meet featured top talent among Southern California age group swimmers, many of whom had just competed at the Western Zone Age Group Champs. Aslan Lofthus from South Bay Aquatics broke the meet record in the 13-14 Boys 100 free with a time of 54.21. The 14-year-old also claimed first place finishes in all but one of his six individual events, sweeping the freestyle events from the 50 to the 400.

Derek Ho from Rancho San Dieguito also broke a meet record in the 13-14 Boys 200 IM with a time of 2:13.26. Ho won five out of his six individual events, including sweeping the IMs and breastrokes. 11-year-old Addison Hou from Pacific Swim also put up impressive performances in the breastrokes, going 36.10 and 1:19.67. Additionally, Hou won the Boys 11-12 100 fly, dropping over four seconds to go 1:07.61.

Catherine Rowe from Pacific Swim was the 13-14 Girls High Point Award winner. The 14-year-old dropped nearly five seconds in the 200 back to win with a 2:24.49. She also dropped over five seconds in the 200 breaststroke (2:53.32).

Rowe’s teammate, 9-year-old Zoe Tran-Wofford, also put up some impressive performances in the 50 (39.38) and 100 back (1:23.84), placing second in both. Fellow 9-year-old Keyi Yang, from Swim San Diego, swept the breaststroke races and dropped almost six seconds in the 100 (1:37.94). Sammy Walseth, from Rancho San Dieguito, was the high point winner for girls 10&U. Walseth won six individual events and contributed to two winning relays.