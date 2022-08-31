Gator Swim Club’s Coleman Yates Sends Commitment to Naval Academy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Coleman Yates of Gator Swim Club in Gainesville, Florida, has announced his commitment to swim at the United States Naval Academy beginning in the fall of 2023. Yates is a Summer Junior Championships qualifier who specializes in IM, butterfly, and backstroke.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy. I would like to thank all my friends and family who had supported me through my journey. Go Navy!

Yates swam a 57.65 at the 2022 Futures Championships in Cary, NC, in July, winning the bonus final and taking 2 seconds off of his prelims time, and a total of 1.44 second off of his previous lifetime best. Yates also improved his time in the 100 fly in Cary, putting up a 56.26 in finals, dropping a total of 0.76 from his best time prior to the meet. Yates also contributed a 52.19 split on Gator Swim Club’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay.

At the 2022 Florida Spring Swimming Championships in March, Yates won the 200 IM in 1:50.23, earning a Winter Junior Championships cut in the race, and also placed 9th in the 400 IM, earning a Winter Juniors cut in 3:58.04. Yates also contributed a 57.44 breaststroke split on GSC’s 4 x 100 medley relay as well as a 1:42.70 200 freestyle split on the 4 x 200 free relay.

Yates placed 7th in the 100 backstroke at the 2021 Future Championships held in West Fargo, SD, and also notched a 15th-place finish in the 100 butterfly, and a 17th-place finish in the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times

50 Free — 21.34

100 Free — 46.59

200 Free — 1:42.70

100 Back — 50.05

100 Breast — 58.33

100 Fly — 49.21

200 IM — 1:50.23

400 IM — 3:58.04

Top LCM times

50 Free — 24.37

100 Free — 53.47

100 Back — 57.65

100 Fly — 56.26

200 IM — 2:10.26

Yates’ lifetime bests in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 400 IM would have gotten him into the ‘B’ finals of each of those events at the 2022 Patriot League Championships, while his best time in the 200 IM lands him just outside of what it took to score at the 2022 Patriot League Championships. Navy will provide Yates with a solid IM and butterfly group to train with, as the Midshipmen placed 4 men in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals of the 200 IM at the 2022 Patriot League Championships, with the title going to senior Ethan Tack. Tack also won the 400 IM, with sophomore Garrett McGovern taking 2nd, both notching NCAA ‘B’ times. Navy placed 1-2-3 in the 100 fly, with sophomores Jonah Harn and Pat Colwell leading the charge ahead of senior Caleb Mauldin, all three getting NCCA ‘B’ standards.

Mauldin, the 2022 Patriot League Champion and record holder in the 100 yard backstroke, was Navy’s sole representative at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where he swam the 100 backstroke and the 200 butterfly.

Joining Yates in Navy’s class of 2027 are fellow recruits Kris Lawson, Matt Beehler, Simon Thompson, Luca Oliva, Ethan Gluck, and Kellan Pattison. Oliva, Gluck, and Pattison also excel at the IM which, alongside Yates, means Navy will likely continue to rule the Patriot League in that discipline.

