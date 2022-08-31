2022 Futures Finalist Kate Heintz Commits to Vanderbilt Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Heintz has announced her verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University. The Texas native will arrive in Nashville next fall. Heintz currently swims for the North Texas Nadadores and Carroll Senior High School.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Vanderbilt University! I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for the endless support throughout this journey. I am so excited for the future and can’t wait to be a Commodore. Anchor down!”

Heintz competed at the Futures Championships in College Station this past July, where claimed a 6th place finish in the 200 fly. She also competed at Speedo Sectionals in Austin, where she clocked lifetime bests in the 100 free (59.43), 50 fly (29.50), 100 fly (1:03.08), and the 200 fly (2:18.14).

At the 2022 UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championship, Heintz competed individually in the 100 fly and 200 free. Heintz advanced to finals in both events, finishing 5th in the 200 free (1:50.26) and 8th in the 100 fly (55.44). Carroll, as a team, has seen large success at the 6A level. Heintz has been on two state title winning teams, first as freshman in 2020 and then as a junior in 2022.

Best Times – SCY:

50 fly: 25.84 (relay)

100 fly: 54.67

200 fly: 1:59.64

100 free: 52.13

200 free: 1:50.23

500 free: 4:58.50

200 IM: 2:04.72

Best Times – LCM

100 fly: 1:03.08

200 fly: 2:18.14

100 free: 59.43

200 free: 2:06.43

400 free: 4:27.43

200 IM: 2:26.00

At the 2022 SEC Championships, Vanderbilt finished 12th out of 12 teams. It took a 1:59.59 to advance to finals in the 200 fly, meaning Heintz is currently just outside of scoring range by about a tenth. Heintz should add depth to Vanderbilt’s fly group, led by rising sophomore Kailia Utley, who finished 22nd in the 200 fly. Utley is also Vanderbilt’s fastest 100 buttflier, with a 53.73 last season. The 200 medley fly spot is open with Tonner DeBeer graduated, but Heintz would need to split closer to 23.86 to match what DeBeer did at SECs.

Heintz is joined by Bailey Ratzburg in Vanderbilt’s class of 2027. Vanderbilt added seven freshmen and three transfers for the 2022-2023 season including: Megan Ciezczak, Madeline Smith, Natalie Van Noy, Hannah Weissman, Meredith DiPasquale, Ellie Taliaferro, Ryen Bosuro, Jenna Ravarino, Taylor Carey, and Caroline Mercer.

