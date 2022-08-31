Summer Junior National Finalist Jed Garner Sends Verbal to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior, Jed Garner, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee. He will arrive in Knoxville next fall. Garner currently swims for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club and Clarksburg High School.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee. I’d like to thank my family and coaches as well as everyone else who has helped me along the way. Go Vols!🍊”

At Speedo Junior Nationals earlier this August, Garner recorded best times in all the breaststroke events. He qualified for the A-final, and finished 7th overall in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:17.58. He also made the C-final of the 100, and finished 17th with a time of 1:03. 36.

This past spring at the 2022 MPSSAA State Championships, Garner won the 100 breast for Class 4A-3A in a lifetime best of 55.49. He was the breaststroke leg of Clarksburg’s third place 200 medley relay team, splitting 25.42.

Top Times – SCY:

50 breast: 25.42 (relay)

100 breast: 55.49

200 breast: 1:58.82

Top Times – LCM:

50 breast: 29.79

100 breast: 1:03.36

200 breast: 2:17.58

The Tennessee men finished 2nd at the 2022 SEC Championships and 18th at NCAAs. It took a 1:58.13 to make it back in the 200 breast this past spring at the 2022 SEC Championships, meaning Garner’s best time is within striking distance of scoring.

Tennessee had a strong group of breastrokers this past year with Jarel Dillard, Brett Champlin, Michael Houlie all qualifying for the ‘A’ final of the 100 breaststroke at SECs, while Dillard made the ‘A’ final, Champlin the ‘B’ final, and Houlie the ‘C’ final of the 200 breaststroke. This group will all be graduated by the time Garner arrives on campus, so Garner could provide Tennessee with some much needed depth to the breaststroke events.

Garner joins swimmer Wyatt Carlton and diver Harper Thornett in Tennessee’s class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.