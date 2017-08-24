OSU Releases 2017-18 Schedule Featuring Duals with Michigan and ‘Bama

The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced their 2017-18 NCAA schedule.

This is the first season that the Buckeyes will compete as a combined-gender program, following the retirement of the men’s coach, Bill Wadley, after this past season. Women’s coach Bill Dorenkott was named the head coach of the now-combined program in March, and he’ll lead the Buckeyes into 2017-18.

The fall semester will only feature Division III teams for the men, as the team will face Kenyon and Denison in back-to-back weekends. The women will also get a taste of Akron, who will join the Denison dual. OSU will host the Ohio State Invitational in November, before heading to US Winter Nationals at the end of the year.

The second semester will see OSU travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky and Toledo (W), followed by an action-packed weekend. That next Thursday, they’ll travel south to race against Alabama, before heading back home to host Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers (W).

Columbus will also be the site for the women’s B1G Championships and women’s NCAA Championships.

The Buckeye men will be tasked with replacing a lot of graduated talent, though their freshman class is headlined by top 20 recruit Paul DeLakis. The women have a strong incoming class, with notable IMer/backstroker Kristen Romano joining up from New York and North Texas transfer Rebekah Bradley adding needed depth in backstroke.

Below is the women’s schedule. Note that Akron, Toledo, and Rutgers only have women’s teams. The men’s B1G Champs and NCAA Champs will be held in Minneapolis, one week after their respective women’s meets.