OSU Releases 2017-18 Schedule Featuring Duals with Michigan and ‘Bama

The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced their 2017-18 NCAA schedule.

This is the first season that the Buckeyes will compete as a combined-gender program, following the retirement of the men’s coach, Bill Wadley, after this past season. Women’s coach Bill Dorenkott was named the head coach of the now-combined program in March, and he’ll lead the Buckeyes into 2017-18.

The fall semester will only feature Division III teams for the men, as the team will face Kenyon and Denison in back-to-back weekends. The women will also get a taste of Akron, who will join the Denison dual. OSU will host the Ohio State Invitational in November, before heading to US Winter Nationals at the end of the year.

The second semester will see OSU travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky and Toledo (W), followed by an action-packed weekend. That next Thursday, they’ll travel south to race against Alabama, before heading back home to host Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers (W).

Columbus will also be the site for the women’s B1G Championships and women’s NCAA Championships.

The Buckeye men will be tasked with replacing a lot of graduated talent, though their freshman class is headlined by top 20 recruit Paul DeLakis. The women have a strong incoming class, with notable IMer/backstroker Kristen Romano joining up from New York and North Texas transfer Rebekah Bradley adding needed depth in backstroke.

Below is the women’s schedule. Note that Akron, Toledo, and Rutgers only have women’s teams. The men’s B1G Champs and NCAA Champs will be held in Minneapolis, one week after their respective women’s meets. 

2017-2018 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent / Event Location Time / Result Media
Fri., Oct. 6 Scarlet & Gray # Columbus, Ohio 3:00 p.m. ET MORE
Sat., Oct. 7 Alumni Meet # Columbus, Ohio 8:00 a.m. ET MORE
Fri., Oct. 27 vs.Kenyon Kenyon Columbus, Ohio 6:00 p.m. ET MORE
Fri., Nov. 3 vs.Akron Akron Columbus, Ohio 6:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs. Denison Columbus, Ohio 6:00 p.m. ET MORE
Ohio State Invitational
Fri., Nov. 17 Ohio State Invitational Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Nov. 18 Ohio State Invitational Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sun., Nov. 19 Ohio State Invitational Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
2017 AT&T Winter Nationals
Wed., Nov. 29 2017 AT&T Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Thu., Nov. 30 2017 AT&T Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Dec. 1 2017 AT&T Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Dec. 2 2017 AT&T Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Total Performance Invitational
Thu., Nov. 30 Total Performance Invitational Gambier, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Dec. 1 Total Performance Invitational Gambier, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Dec. 2 Total Performance Invitational Gambier, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Jan. 5 atKentucky Kentucky Lexington, Ky. All Day MORE
vs.Toledo Toledo Lexington, Ky. All Day MORE
Sat., Jan. 6 atKentucky Kentucky Lexington, Ky. All Day MORE
vs.Toledo Toledo Lexington, Ky. All Day MORE
Thu., Jan. 18 atAlabama Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
Sat., Jan. 20 vs.Michigan Michigan * Columbus, Ohio 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs.Rutgers Rutgers * Columbus, Ohio 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs.Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Columbus, Ohio 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
Shamrock Invitational
Fri., Jan. 26 Shamrock Invitational South Bend, Ind. All Day MORE
Sat., Jan. 27 Shamrock Invitational South Bend, Ind. All Day MORE
Ohio State Winter Invitational
Sat., Feb. 10 Ohio State Winter Invitational Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sun., Feb. 11 Ohio State Winter Invitational Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
2018 Big Ten Championships
Wed., Feb. 14 Big Ten Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Thu., Feb. 15 Big Ten Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Feb. 16 Big Ten Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Feb. 17 Big Ten Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sun., Feb. 25 Last Chance Meet Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
2018 NCAA Zone Diving
Thu., Mar. 8 NCAA Zone Diving Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Mar. 9 NCAA Zone Diving Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Mar. 10 NCAA Zone Diving Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
2018 NCAA Championships
Wed., Mar. 14 NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Thu., Mar. 15 NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Fri., Mar. 16 NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE
Sat., Mar. 17 NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day MORE

 

2 Comments on "OSU Releases 2017-18 Schedule Featuring Duals with Michigan and 'Bama"

SUNY Cal

Why do they race so many D3 schools every year??? Once again, very soft schedule except for a few teams!!!,! I guess they do it to have a winning record????

3 hours 25 minutes ago
Swimmer

Totally agree. Would love a plausible explanation from someone who knows what they're talking about.

1 minute 44 seconds ago
