Open Water Swimmers Have Mixed Feelings About New ‘Nyad’ Biopic Coming to Netflix

A decade after becoming the first person to complete the 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without the protection of a shark cage at age 64, Diana Nyad’s improbable story will be the subject of a new Netflix movie expected to arrive later this year.

Filming for Nyad took place in the Dominican Republic featuring a stacked cast. Four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty) will star as Nyad while Oscar winner Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver, Silence of the Lambs) will play her coach, Bonnie Stoll. Welsh actor Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon) portrays their chief navigator, John Bartlett.

Is this even real? Real life persons Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll along with actresses Annette Bening and Jodie Foster most likely at Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison's house in LA before shooting started in Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/TWpB5f8WAz — jodiefosterworld (@J_F_World) April 14, 2022

It will be the first scripted feature directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the Oscar-winning team behind Free Solo (2018).

However, lingering questions about how exactly Nyad accomplished her feat have conjured mixed feelings about the upcoming biopic among the marathon swimming community.

It didn’t take long for skeptics to surface after Nyad successfully crossed the Straits of Florida on her fifth attempt in 2013, which took nearly 53 hours. They pointed out how the swim was not continuously filmed or monitored by independent news media, which were present on past attempts, and how the two independent observers knew Nyad and lacked experience in the field. They also noted that GPS data showed her speed spiking in the middle of her swim, fueling speculation that she may have had assistance from her support boat. And they remembered a prior attempt in 2012 attempt where she reportedly spent hours on her support boat amid poor weather before returning to the water, but delayed releasing that information to the public.

Nyad didn’t follow the English Channel rules, which prohibit touching by crew members in the boat or wearing a stinger suit that protected her from poisonous box jellyfish. However, an extensive independent review in 2013 found that “touching was limited to applying sting stopper and assisting putting on the stinger suit… No touching of the vessel, no flotation or forward momentum in any of the above cases.”

So, 10 years later, no hard evidence has emerged to suggest that she cheated. But without definitive proof of the contrary, some within the sport still accuse her of being a fraud. Others believe she’s a victim of intense scrutiny that is only amplified by ageism, sexism, and homophobia. Wherever the truth lies, it’s difficult to deny that there’s a pattern of discrepancies related to Nyad’s past accomplishments.

In 1975, Nyad swam 28 miles around the island of Manhattan, finishing in under eight hours to take down a 45-year-old overall record. Three years later, Nyad talked about the first woman to have completed the swim back in 1916, Ida Elionsky, in her 1978 memoir, Other Shores. A few years later, though, she began calling herself the first woman to circle Manhattan.

When Nyad was reportedly fact-checked on her Manhattan claim by CNN, one of her sponsors, she wrote in a now-deleted blog post that “I hereby relinquish my title as the first woman.” The next year, though, she was back to claiming the title during a YouTube documentary and repeated the falsity in her 2015 book, Find a Way, which inspired the big-screen adaptation.

It’s not the only time that Nyad has exaggerated her achievements. The swimmer-turned-journalist-turned-motivational speaker has previously claimed to have won a national title at age 16, broken a world record in the 100-meter backstroke later that summer, and competed at Olympic Trials — none of which appear to be true.

World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) founder Steven Munatones has long defended Nyad against her detractors. Despite an independent investigation finding that Nyad’s Cuba swim was never ratified as a record by any official swimming governing body, Munatones edited her Openwaterpedia entry in 2019 to claim it had been ratified.

After a blogger accused Munatones of vandalizing thousands of pages to bolster Nyad’s legacy, WOWSA launched an investigation in March that concluded last week. WOWSA announced “a period of restructuring” with Munatones leaving the organization, opting not to release any findings. The press release noted that a new advisory board would “monitor and address concerns around the promotion of false information or questionable practices related to the sport, particularly through the social media and other online channels.”

Loren King, a marathon swimmer and associate of political science at Wilfrid Laurier University, expressed his disappointment in the directors of “Nyad” for the choice of their subject.

“For Free Solo, (Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi) chose a subject, Alex Honnold, who supports his community of fellow climbers and is deeply committed to the ethics of their craft,” King said. “That describes Chin as well. Climbing and marathon swimming share a common ethic. We look after each other, and we’re honest and transparent about how we do a route. That’s why the choice of Nyad for a biopic is so disappointing. I guess the problem is that Chin knows the climbing world intimately, but not the swimming world. I wish he’d talked to some of us about a biopic in our sport.

“There are so many extraordinary and talented marathon and adventure swimmers out there,” he added. “Several of them — most obviously, Sarah Thomas and Lynne Cox — have stories that would make compelling documentary subjects. Nyad, in contrast, talks a great game (typically about herself), and she has done some solid marathon swims in the past (Lake Ontario, round Manhattan, but never the English Channel). She has also repeatedly misrepresented her own accomplishments, and ignored or outright denigrated their accomplishments.”

Others within the sport are looking forward to the film. Jaimie Monahan, a world record holder in ice, winter, and ultramarathon swimming, thinks that Nyad’s story is inspirational even if she didn’t follow traditional guidelines. She also believes the criticism of Nyad is snowballing out of control.

“This is a 64-year-old, 10 years ago, queer woman who basically did this amazing swim that no one had been able to do,” Monahan said. “And just also uniting two countries that have so many shared roots but also such a complicated history. Just logistically, it’s incredible, let alone the swimming part of it — swimming 100 miles in open water.

“I’m super aware of the criticism of Diana Nyad,” she continued. “I do think she’s a big talker. I do think she’s made some factual mistakes and misstatements. They have photos of her being touched by her crew for medical reasons, or she wore a stinger suit — things like that. But I think they’ve used that to kind of create this idea that she just slept on a boat and rode the jet stream on the boat and didn’t swim the distance. I think that’s ridiculous. There were a lot of people involved, and people would know if it was something as large as that.

“To be really frank, I think a lot of it is that we’re in a really small sport,” Monahan added. “We should be lifting each other up, not pulling people down. I think some people are upset, like ‘Oh, I’ve swam even more than that, I should have a movie.” A lot of it is kind of ageism, even misogyny, I think even homophobia comes into play. They try to be very factual in what they’re attacking, but I think that it’s, ‘This 64-year-old woman can’t do it.’ It’s just a little jealousy and a lot of different factors.”

Nyad, Munatones, and Chin were contacted for comment last week, but they have yet to respond.