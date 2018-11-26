O’Neill Leads St. Scholastica Girls To 8th Consecutive LHSAA D2 Title

DIVISION 2 LHSAA SWIM CHAMPIONSHIP

November 16-17, 2018

Sulphur, Louisiana

SPAR Aquatic Center

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores

The Holy Cross Tiger boys took home their first title since 2010 and the Saint Scholastica girls continued their reign with an eighth consecutive championship at the Division 2 Louisiana High School Championships on November 17th at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Girls Meet

For the girls meet, Saint Scholastica was dominant as they won by 171.5 points with a final tally of 429.5. St. Thomas More took 2nd with 258, and Ruston High School was 3rd with 206.

Leading the way for the champions was junior Gabriella O’Neill, who won both of her individual events and set two D2 records in the process. She smashed the 1995 record of 1:55.35 from Jenny Rohan in the 200 free prelims in 1:53.74, and then won the final in a time of 1:53.97. In the 500, her winning time of 5:08.27 broke the 1996 Division 2 record of 5:08.89 previously held by Stephanie Smith.

Saint Scholastica also won the 200 and 400 free relays, with O’Neill leading off both, while there were also three other multi-event winners. Senior Jalia Payne of Ruston won the 50 and 100 freestyles, junior Kathryn Kairschner of Benton won the 100 back and 100 fly, and senior Ashley Richard of St. Thomas More was victorious in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

TEAM SCORES

Saint Scholastica Swim Team, 429.5 St. Thomas More, 258 Ruston High School, 206 Caddo Magnet High School, 191.5 Alexandria Senior High, 176

Boys Meet

For the boys, Holy Cross ran away with the title by 149 points as they won seven of eleven events for a total of 423. Ruston was 2nd with 274, and Destrehan took 3rd with 229.

Senior Lane Coleman won two individual events for the Tigers, setting Division 2 records in both. In the 50 free heats he broke the 2005 record held by James Myers (21.05) in 21.00, and then won the final by seven-tenths in 21.16. In the 100 fly he tied the record of 50.74 in the prelims, and then got under it in the final in 50.67. That record was set by Mike Williams way back in 1994.

Another senior Antonio Rivera also had a pair of wins for Holy Cross in the 100 breast and 200 IM, and Carson Doll also won the 500 free for them. They also topped the field in the 400 free and 200 medley relays.

Senior Justin Holmes of Ruston was the other double event winner, taking home the 200 free and 100 back.

TEAM SCORES

Holy Cross Tigers, 423 Ruston High School, 274 Destrehan High School, 229 Lakeshore High School, 221 St. Thomas More, 138

Divisions 3 & 4

The University High Swimming girls and the E.D. White Catholic boys were the LHSAA Division 3 winners, while the Ascension Episcopal School girls and Isidore Newman School boys won Division 4. Check out results and team scores for those meets below: