Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Among More Than 1,500 Pardoned for January 6 Insurrection

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller expressed ‘regret’ and ‘relief’ after being pardoned by new U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday for his actions on January 6, 2021.

Keller, now 42, was among more than 1,500 people charged with who had their records swept clean when President Trump pardoned, commuted prison sentences, and/or dropped charges for any and all crimes related to the January 6 insurrection into the White House.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Keller described his emotion after finding out that he would be pardoned.

“It didn’t feel real. And waking up this morning, I was like: ‘My gosh. Wow, this is over. I don’t have to check in with my probation officer anymore,’” Keller said. “It’s just such an amazing feeling of relief.”

Keller pleaded guilty to a single count of obstructing an official proceeding, with prosecutors saying that he resisted police efforts to remove him from the Capitol as part of a large group of people. Video footage showed him in the Capitol Rotunda, sometimes as a passive spectator, and sometimes participating in profane chants toward then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I know my actions really angered and caused hurt to millions of Americans,” he said Tuesday in his first interview since his arrest. “I told this to the judge, and I meant it. I acted without thinking. I didn’t pause and take time to reflect.”

Keller, unlike many prosecuted for their actions of that day, stood by the remorse he expressed in the court room after being pardoned.

“I really regret the actions I took that day. I love this country,” he said. “I’m just so grateful that I have the opportunity now to move forward.”

He said that the was in a “very emotional, dark place during that period” and got caught up in the excitement of the moment.

Prosecutors sought a 10-month prison sentence, but ultimately a federal judge placed him under six months of home detention and three years of probation. He received credit for his cooperation with prosecutors.

Shortly after Keller’s role in the events of January 6 were revealed, the real estate agency Hoff and Leigh said he was “no longer with the company” and had resigned.

“Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest,” the company wrote. “But we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law.” Sometime thereafter, though, he returned to the company, and his bio currently appears on the website listing him as a broker associate.

In August 2024, Keller was credited with performing a life saving rescue while on his honeymoon in Florida.

Keller and his wife, Lindsey, were on a rented pontoon at Choctawhatchee Bay when they saw a jet skier launched into the air about 100 yards away. Another jet skier signaled for help, so they got closer and realized the teenage boy was facedown, motionless.

Keller jumped off the boat, swam to the victim, and started giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while treading water.

Keller is a five-time Olympic medalist, winning two golds and a silver as part of the U.S. 800 free relays in 2000, 2004, and 2008; he also picked up back-to-back individual bronze medals in the 400 free in Sydney and Athens.

Keller grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and swam collegiately at USC, where he was a four-time NCAA Champion.

Keller was one of the most high profile of those charged in connection to the events of January 6, standing out above the crowd at 6’6″ and wearing his Team USA Olympic jacket. Among those pardoned were people found guilty of violent attacks on police and leaders of extremist groups that were convicted of plotting to keep Trump in power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.