Olympic Medalist Steele Johnson Talks Injury Comeback & Married Life

MINNESOTA VS. NORTHWESTERN VS. PURDUE – TRIPLE DUALS
- Hosted by University of Minnesota
- Triple Dual Format
- Live Results
- 25 Yards
2016 Olympic silver medalist Steele Johnson returned to competition for Purdue last weekend at the B1G Triple Dual meet hosted by the University of Minnesota.
Due to a stress fracture in his foot, Johnson had been forced to sit out and recover since early November. Now with only weeks remaining before the Big Ten Championships, Johnson is back on the springboard and contributing to the Boilermakers’ point totals once again.
Though Friday was the first time Johnson had attempted to dive after incurring his injury, he still managed a 3rd-place finish on the one-meter board and a score of 354.20. After the meet, Johnson took a few minutes to update SwimSwam on his recovery, plans for competitions beyond NCAAs in March, synchro training with David Boudia, and married life.
WOMEN’S SCORES – FINAL
- Minnesota 212, Purdue 141
- Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70
- Purdue 269, Northwestern 84
MEN’S SCORES – FINAL
- Minnesota 192, Purdue 160
- Minnesota 258, Northwestern 93
- Purdue 269, Northwestern 84
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!