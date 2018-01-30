WUGs Medalist Kaersten Meitz Confident & Ready for Championship Season

MINNESOTA VS. NORTHWESTERN VS. PURDUE – TRIPLE DUALS

Hosted by University of Minnesota

Triple Dual Format

Live Results

25 Yards

World University Games silver-medalist Kaersten Meitz brought home the lion’s share of individual points for the Purdue women at last weekend’s B1G Triple Duals, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Meitz began her weekend with a fantastic 9:38.46 to win the 1000 by over 12 seconds and turn in the 2nd-fastest time in Division I for the week, behind only Stanford’s Katie Ledecky. Less than 30 minutes later Meitz was in the water again racing the 200 free, though she was narrowly beaten by Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington, 1:46.60 to 1:46.71, respectively. Padington also raced the 1000, taking 2nd in 9:50.60 (8th for the week in Division I). As her final race on Friday, Meitz anchored Purdue’s 800 freestyle relay with a 1:47.46, helping the Boilermakers’ ‘A’ squad to a 2nd-place finish behind Minnesota’s ‘A’ team.

On Saturday Meitz blasted a 4:41-even in the 500 to win the race by over 10 seconds and turn in the 2nd-fastest time of the week in DI, again only behind Ledecky. She also split a 23.09 as the anchor on Purdue’s runner-up 200 freestyle relay and a 50.41 anchoring the 400 freestyle relay, which again took 2nd.

WOMEN’S SCORES – FINAL

Minnesota 212, Purdue 141

Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70

Purdue 269, Northwestern 84

MEN’S SCORES – FINAL