Olympic Medalist Katie Hoff Inducted Into Maryland Swimming HOF

Olympic medalist Katie Hoff, who retired from competitive swimming in December 2015, was inducted into the Maryland Swimming Hall of Fame this past weekend. Hoff was one of a four-member class that also included Hood College Coach Don Feinberg, recently retired Johns Hopkins University Head Coach George Kennedy, and North Baltimore Aquatic Club Coach Paul Yetter.

A two-time world record holder, Hoff competed for Team USA at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. She collected 3 Olympic medals, 12 World Championships medals and was a 14-time U.S. National Champion. Hoff made her first Olympic team at age 15 while swimming for North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC).

Hoff had missed making the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and took an extended break from competition only to return to her passion in 2014. Her comeback effort started very strong, but health problems derailed her past two summer seasons.

In 2014 was forced to scratch out of both U.S. Summer Nationals and the Short Course World Championships due to blood clots in her lungs that made air travel dangerous and difficult.

Since retiring, Hoff has been working with the National Blood Clot Alliance and even appeared in a blood thinner commercial.