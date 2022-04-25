Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Swims 49 in 100 Free at Coral Springs Meet

2022 Coral Springs Swim Club Open Invitational
- April 22-24, 2022
- Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Coral Springs, Florida
- 50 meter (LCM) pool
- Timed Finals
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CSSC Open Invitational – CSSC – 042222 (or search “Coral Springs”)
Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus swam a pair of timed finals races last weekend at a meet in Coral Springs, Florida.
He won both the 100 meter free (49.96) and 50 meter free (22.32) at the meet, where he raced primarily against fields of junior swimmers.
The 32-year old Fratus won an Olympic bronze medal in the 50 free at last summer’s Olympic Games. At 31-years old, he became the oldest pool swimmer to win their first Olympic medal.
He also has three individual World Championship medals in the 50 free, and a silver as part of Brazil’s 400 free relay from 2017.
Fratus represents the Coral Springs Swim Club in USA Swimming competition. The club has two Brazilian coaches on staff, including head coach Bruno Darzi. His wife Michelle Lenhardt, also an Olympic swimmer, is his primary coach.
Fratus was one of 30 Brazilian swimmers named to the roster for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships earlier this month. He didn’t swim at the country’s main selection meet, the Brazil Trophy, but was one of four swimmers who were pre-qualified via their swims in Olympic finals last year in Tokyo.
Gus Borges won the 50 free in his absence in 22.00.
The 100 free swim for Fratus was the more notable of the two results. He last broke 50 seconds in that event at the FINA Champions Series in June 2019, almost three years ago, as he has been heavily focused on the 50 free. Other recent results include a 51.42 at the US Open last December.
His personal best in the event in long course is 48.50 that he swam at the 2017 Maria Lenk Trophy.
Other Highlight Swims:
- 14-year old Quinn White, visiting with her team from Crimson Aquatics in New England, won the girls’ 100 free in 1:00.49. That knocks four-tenths of a second off her personal best. She also won the 100 back (1:09.59) and 200 IM (2:32.26)
- El Salvador international Xavier Ventura, a 15-year old who represents the Coral Springs Swim Club, won the 200 fly in 2:09.67 – more than a second faster than his lifetime best. He also won the 1500 free in 17:11.38 and the 400 free in 4:16.71.
- Finn Winkler of Eagle Aquatics won the 200 IM in 2:13.17, which was a best time by more than three seconds. The older brother of Kaii Winkler, one of the top age groupers in the country, Finn has showed a ton of progress in the last 6 months. In the 200 IM in yards, that included almost three seconds of improvement, now followed by three-and-a-half in long course.