Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Swims 49 in 100 Free at Coral Springs Meet

2022 Coral Springs Swim Club Open Invitational

April 22-24, 2022

Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Coral Springs, Florida

50 meter (LCM) pool

Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CSSC Open Invitational – CSSC – 042222 (or search “Coral Springs”)

Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus swam a pair of timed finals races last weekend at a meet in Coral Springs, Florida.

He won both the 100 meter free (49.96) and 50 meter free (22.32) at the meet, where he raced primarily against fields of junior swimmers.

The 32-year old Fratus won an Olympic bronze medal in the 50 free at last summer’s Olympic Games. At 31-years old, he became the oldest pool swimmer to win their first Olympic medal.

He also has three individual World Championship medals in the 50 free, and a silver as part of Brazil’s 400 free relay from 2017.

Fratus represents the Coral Springs Swim Club in USA Swimming competition. The club has two Brazilian coaches on staff, including head coach Bruno Darzi. His wife Michelle Lenhardt, also an Olympic swimmer, is his primary coach.

Fratus was one of 30 Brazilian swimmers named to the roster for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships earlier this month. He didn’t swim at the country’s main selection meet, the Brazil Trophy, but was one of four swimmers who were pre-qualified via their swims in Olympic finals last year in Tokyo.

Gus Borges won the 50 free in his absence in 22.00.

The 100 free swim for Fratus was the more notable of the two results. He last broke 50 seconds in that event at the FINA Champions Series in June 2019, almost three years ago, as he has been heavily focused on the 50 free. Other recent results include a 51.42 at the US Open last December.

His personal best in the event in long course is 48.50 that he swam at the 2017 Maria Lenk Trophy.

Other Highlight Swims: