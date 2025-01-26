Olympic Champions Rasovsky, Van Rouwendaal Win European Aquatics Open Water Awards

European Aquatics has announced the remainder of its 2024 award winners in the sports of open water swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

Open Water Swimming Awards

After France’s Leon Marchand and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom were named the Swimmers of the Year for the continent in the pool, Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky and Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal won the equivalent awards in open water.

Van Rouwendaal won 48.22% of the total vote, including 55.81% of federation votes and 30.51% of the public vote.

In 2024, at 30 years old, she became the first swimmer to win two Olympic 10k titles, taking gold in Paris and Rio. Added to a silver in Tokyo, she also became the first woman to claim three Olympic medals in open water swimming. She also won 5km and 10km titles in open water at the World Championships in February.

Top Vote Getters, Women’s Open Water Swimmer of the Year:

Swimmer Country Total Vote Federation Vote Public Vote Sharon van Rouwendaal Netherlands 44.22 55.81 30.51 Ginevra Taddeucci Italy 19.51 16.28 27.05 Leonie Beck Germany 16.93 16.28 18.48 Maria de Valdes Spain 9.28 Unknown Unknown

The men’s winner was the Olympic champion as well as Europe dominated the race in the Seine. Europeans were responsible for each of the top 10 places in the final standings in the men’s 10km race, led by Rasovszky’s gold.

That was a second-straight medal for the Balaton Shark after winning silver at the 2020 Olympics. He also won the World Championship in the 10k in February and a European gold in the team relay in Belgrade.

Top Vote Getters, Men’s Open Water Swimmer of the Year:

Other Sport Winners: