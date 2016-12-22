Olympic Champion Adam Peaty will attend Euro Meet, Luxembourg

2017 EURO MEET, Luxembourg

January 27th-29th, 2017

D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg

And the next outstanding swimmer has confirmed his attendance at the Euro Meet: Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty.

The 21-year old Peaty, he celebrates his 22nd birthday next wednesday, became the first British male swimmer to win Olympic gold in 28 years this past summer in Rio.

Adam Peaty won titles at the Commonwealth and European Championships in 2014 and the World Championships in 2015. At the 2016 Olympic Games, he broke the world record in the 100 m breaststroke twice in 57.35 during the heats and 57.13 during the final. With the 200m breaststroke long and short course world champion Marco Koch (Germany) at the Euro Meet, the breaststroke events have the potential of world class races. Marco Koch won the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 SC World Championships earlier this month – Adam Peaty did not participate in this event.

The audience in Luxembourg will see with Peaty and Koch two of the fastest breaststrokers and with Hungarian Laszlo Cseh one of the most successful butterfly and individual medley swimmers over the last 10 years.

World champion and Rio Olympic silver medalist Laszlo Cseh stood together with Michael Phelps and Chad Le Clos on the silver medal stand at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games behind gold medal winner Joseph Schooling of Singapore. With this historic finish, the men’s 100m butterfly race was one of the most memorable events in Rio with three men touching in 51,14 tie for second place.

Laszlo Cseh won 72 international medals so far at major events (Olympic Games, World Championships long and short course, European Championships long and short course) in the timeframe 2003 – 2016. Cseh’s goal for 2017 is to swim in his hometown Budapest in the brand new swimming complex currently built for the 2017 World Swimming Championships.

And also the men’s backstroke races will present a long-time international swim star: France’s Camille Lacourt took a break following the Rio Olympic Games and on his way to the 2017 World Championships, the Euro Meet will be on of his first competions, along with several members of the best elite French swimming club, the Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille.

Lacourt announced on French TV at the end of November that he intends to qualify for the 50 m backstroke at the 2017 World Championships (LC) in Budapest, Hungary. Lacourt won his first major international medals in 2010 in Budapest at the European Championships (LC) in the 50m and 100m backstroke, his winning time in the 100m backstroke (52,11) still is the European record. Besides winning the 100m backstroke at the 2011 World Championships, Camille Lacourt earned silver at the 50m backstroke, and thereafter won the 50m title twice in a row in 2013 in Barcelona and 2015 in Kazan. His dream is to make a three-in-a-row in Budapest.

The Euro Meet takes place in the beautiful aquatic centre “d’Coque” at Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The facility has a 50 m, 10-lane competition pool and also a 50 m training pool as well as a 25 m warm-up pool. Luxembourg is a small country in western Europe, it is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France and it is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. Nonetheless the city of Luxembourg, which is the country’s capital, is the seat of several institutions and agencies of the European Nation and Luxembourg is the largest private banking centre in the eurozone.