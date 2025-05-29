Olympic Champ Hunter Armstrong Explains Nearly Retiring from Swimming, Skipping US Trials

After emerging as Team USA’s top 100 freestyle relay option at the Paris Olympics, Hunter Armstrong was initially going to take 6 months off of training before getting back into the pool with his sights set on LA28.

Life had other plans.

After suddenly getting dropped by his primary sponsor in late 2024, Armstrong had to stop training completely, working odd jobs, including swim clinics, construction, and substitute teaching, in order to pay his mortgage. He was going to Pro Swims, but really only competing for the fun of it, having little to no training under his belt. After the Ft Lauderdale pro swim in May, which he thought would be the last meet of his career, a new sponsor contacted him about a potential partnership.

Now with renewed life in and outside of swimming, Armstrong is taking his time getting back into serious training. Not swimming all the time forced the Olympic champion to find out who he was without his sport, and he’s still enjoying that process. Since he has almost no training under his belt, Armstrong is forgoing the US World Trials in Indianapolis, choosing to focus on the Pro Championships in Irvine at the beginning of August instead.

Though it didn’t all go to plan, Armstrong is now back in the pool with his sights set on LA28.