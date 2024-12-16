Olivia Swalley Leads The Way As Iowa Women Defeat Iowa State

Iowa vs Iowa State

December 13, 2024

Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Final Score: Iowa 215- Iowa State 84

The Iowa and Iowa State women battled it out to close out the first semester. Iowa earned the win with a final score of 215-84.

Iowa sophomore Olivia Swalley led the way with three individual wins. Swalley swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in a season best time of a 1:01.32. She won the 200 breast in a 2:14.43. She also earned a win in the 400 IM swimming to a 4:15.32.

In addition to her individual wins, Swalley helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win as she split a 27.70 on the breaststroke leg. The relay also consisted of Annie Galvin, Rachel Dildine, and Josie Hood.

Dildine also had a big day at the individual level, winning the 50 free in a 23.22 and the 100 fly in a 55.14. She also led off the team’s winning the 200 free relay as she split a 23.48.

Galvin moved her way up the school rankings in the all time top ten as she swam to a win in the 100 back, posting a 54.30. That also was a personal best for the senior. Galvin began her collegiate career at Kentucky before transferring to the Hawkeyes. She completed the backstroke sweep with a win in the 200 swimming to a 1:58.66.

Iowa State’s Winter Craig led the way as she swam to a win in the 200 butterfly. Craig touched in a 2:02.29 to finish half a second ahead of Iowa’s Josie Hood.

Anja Peck of Iowa State swam to two second place finishes. She swam a season best in the 100 breast touching in a 1:03.91. Her 200 breast time was a personal best as she touched in a 2:16.97, a half a second drop from her 2:17.67 lifetime best that she arrived with at Iowa State this fall.

