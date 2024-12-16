Recruiting Shutdown Period to Begin on Wednesday, December 18

The NCAA’s longest recruiting shutdown period for swimming and diving will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, and run through Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The shutdown period only applies to NCAA Division I and stipulates that coaches are not allowed to have any contact whatsoever with prospective student-athletes during these three weeks.
The NCAA’s Division I Council adopted the Recruiting Shutdown rule in April 2018, giving six weeks of respite to both coaches and prospective student-athletes in an otherwise frenzied calendar of round-the-clock recruiting.
13.02.5.6 Recruiting Shutdown. A recruiting shutdown is a period of time when no form of recruiting (e.g., contacts, evaluations, official or unofficial visits, correspondence or making or receiving telephone calls) is permissible. (Adopted: 4/25/18)
Other changes that were made in 2018 allowed student-athletes to begin taking official visits beginning in their junior year of high school –giving them an extra year to contemplate their options– and tightened up rules for unofficial visits. In April 2019, the NCAA changed the rules again in an attempt to curb early recruiting.
The recruiting shutdown periods for the 2024-25 season include a week in August, the last two weeks of December, the first week of January, and two weeks in February.
There was also an NCAA Division I Dead Period, from November 11-14, 2024, during which coaches were not allowed to have in-person contact with recruits or their parents but could still communicate via phone, email, messaging, and social media.
Recruiting Shutdown Periods 2024-25
- August 19-25, 2024
- December 18-31, 2024
- January 1-7, 2025
- February 9-22, 2025
Recruiting Dead Period 2024-25
- November 11-14, 2024
Top-20 Commitments in the Class of 2025
|Boys
|Swimmer
|Commitment
|Girls
|Swimmer
|Commitment
|1
|Maximus Williamson
|Virginia
|1
|Alex Shackell
|Defer
|2
|Thomas Heilman
|Virginia
|2
|Teagan O’Dell
|Cal
|3
|Luke Ellis
|Indiana
|3
|Claire Weinstein
|Cal
|4
|Nathan Szobota
|Virginia
|4
|Madi Mintenko
|Virginia
|5
|Jason Zhao
|Stanford
|5
|Haley McDonald
|Texas
|6
|William Mulgrew
|Harvard
|6
|Grace Rabb
|Florida
|7
|Sean Green
|Georgia
|7
|Lilla Bognar
|Florida
|8
|Josh Bey
|Indiana
|8
|Annie Jia
|Cal
|9
|Thomas Mercer
|Virginia
|9
|Elle Scott
|Cal
|10
|Marvin Johnson
|Florida
|10
|Kennedi Dobson
|Georgia
|11
|Max Carlsen
|NC State
|11
|Lily King
|NC State
|12
|Noah Cakir
|Indiana
|12
|Addie Robillard
|Stanford
|13
|Blake Amlicke
|Virginia
|13
|Raya Mellott
|Virginia
|14
|Campbell McKean
|Texas
|14
|Lynsey Bowen
|Florida
|15
|Crash Ackerly
|Yale
|15
|Alana Berlin
|Stanford
|16
|Ethan Ekk
|Stanford
|16
|Bella Brito
|USC
|17
|Gavin Keogh
|NC State
|17
|Julie Mishler
|Louisville
|18
|Caiden Bowers
|Cal
|18
|Chloe Kim
|Princeton
|19
|Jordan Willis
|Florida
|19
|Ella Cosgrove
|Cal
|20
|Alex Thiesing
|Michigan
|20
|Annam Olasewere
|Stanford
Top Destinations for Fall 2025 (Combined M/W)
Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2025. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)
(Remember, if you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)