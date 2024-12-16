Recruiting Shutdown Period to Begin on Wednesday, December 18

The NCAA’s longest recruiting shutdown period for swimming and diving will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, and run through Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The shutdown period only applies to NCAA Division I and stipulates that coaches are not allowed to have any contact whatsoever with prospective student-athletes during these three weeks.

The NCAA’s Division I Council adopted the Recruiting Shutdown rule in April 2018, giving six weeks of respite to both coaches and prospective student-athletes in an otherwise frenzied calendar of round-the-clock recruiting.

13.02.5.6 Recruiting Shutdown. A recruiting shutdown is a period of time when no form of recruiting (e.g., contacts, evaluations, official or unofficial visits, correspondence or making or receiving telephone calls) is permissible. (Adopted: 4/25/18)

Other changes that were made in 2018 allowed student-athletes to begin taking official visits beginning in their junior year of high school –giving them an extra year to contemplate their options– and tightened up rules for unofficial visits. In April 2019, the NCAA changed the rules again in an attempt to curb early recruiting.

The recruiting shutdown periods for the 2024-25 season include a week in August, the last two weeks of December, the first week of January, and two weeks in February.

There was also an NCAA Division I Dead Period, from November 11-14, 2024, during which coaches were not allowed to have in-person contact with recruits or their parents but could still communicate via phone, email, messaging, and social media.

Recruiting Shutdown Periods 2024-25

August 19-25, 2024

December 18-31, 2024

January 1-7, 2025

February 9-22, 2025

Recruiting Dead Period 2024-25

November 11-14, 2024

Top-20 Commitments in the Class of 2025

Boys Swimmer Commitment Girls Swimmer Commitment 1 Maximus Williamson Virginia 1 Alex Shackell Defer 2 Thomas Heilman Virginia 2 Teagan O’Dell Cal 3 Luke Ellis Indiana 3 Claire Weinstein Cal 4 Nathan Szobota Virginia 4 Madi Mintenko Virginia 5 Jason Zhao Stanford 5 Haley McDonald Texas 6 William Mulgrew Harvard 6 Grace Rabb Florida 7 Sean Green Georgia 7 Lilla Bognar Florida 8 Josh Bey Indiana 8 Annie Jia Cal 9 Thomas Mercer Virginia 9 Elle Scott Cal 10 Marvin Johnson Florida 10 Kennedi Dobson Georgia 11 Max Carlsen NC State 11 Lily King NC State 12 Noah Cakir Indiana 12 Addie Robillard Stanford 13 Blake Amlicke Virginia 13 Raya Mellott Virginia 14 Campbell McKean Texas 14 Lynsey Bowen Florida 15 Crash Ackerly Yale 15 Alana Berlin Stanford 16 Ethan Ekk Stanford 16 Bella Brito USC 17 Gavin Keogh NC State 17 Julie Mishler Louisville 18 Caiden Bowers Cal 18 Chloe Kim Princeton 19 Jordan Willis Florida 19 Ella Cosgrove Cal 20 Alex Thiesing Michigan 20 Annam Olasewere Stanford

Top Destinations for Fall 2025 (Combined M/W)

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2025. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

