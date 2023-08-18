Ohio State’s Alex Quach Taking Olympic Redshirt; James Ward Denied Eligibility

Big Ten champion Alex Quach is taking an Olympic redshirt season in 2023-24 to prepare for Paris 2024 with coach Adam Kable at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) back home in Sydney, Australia.

Quach, a three-time Big Ten finalist in first two seasons with the Buckeyes, told SwimSwam he’s still undecided whether he’ll return to Columbus for his final two seasons of eligibility after the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer. He already had major international experience before committing to Ohio State, having represented Australia at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

As a sophomore this past season at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, Quach placed 7th in the 200 IM (1:44.43), 8th in the 100 back (46.89), and 8th in the 100 fly (45.95). He went on to miss scoring at the NCAA Championships in the 100 fly by less than a tenth of a second (45.33). As a freshman at the 2022 Big Ten Championships, he won the 100 fly in a then-meet record of 44.74, earned a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (1:42.47), and placed 3rd in the 200 fly (1:41.81). He capped his rookie campaign with an 11th-place effort in the 100 fly at NCAAs (45.10), but he hasn’t been sub-45 seconds in the event since.

The departure of Quach means that the Ohio State men now must replace half of their medley relays next season after fellow Australian James Ward had two appeals for eligibility relief denied by the NCAA over the offseason. Quach led off the Buckeyes’ 200 medley relay team at NCAAs this past season, splitting 21.29 on the backstroke leg before Ward went 20.09 on the butterfly leg to help the squad place 16th.

Replacements might be tricky to come by next season. Ward and Quach were Ohio State’s top two butterfly specialists, leaving rising senior Jean-Pierre Khouzam (45.94 100 fly) to fill the void. However, since Thomas Watkins does not appear to be using his fifth year with the Buckeyes, Khouzam is also their best 100 backstroker at the moment (47.58). Ohio State will need young talent such as incoming German national champion Cornelius Jahn to step up in backstroke events to give the men’s medley relays a shot of staying within NCAA scoring range next season.

Ward was also one of Ohio State’s best freestylers last season, helping the Buckeyes’ 200 free relay place 16th at NCAAs with a 19.17 anchor and splitting 42.24 on the second leg of the men’s 400 free relay that placed 15th. Ohio State ended up finishing 11th as a team at NCAAs, two spots worse than the year before but their fourth top-11 finish in a row — the Buckeyes’ longest streak since 1969-75.

Ward told SwimSwam that he was all set for his fifth year with classes and living arrangements in order before the NCAA twice denied his appeals for eligibility relief. He did not compete during the 2020-21 season that granted college athletes an extra season of eligibility, but he was only unable to do so because he was locked down in Australia. It was the latest bout of bad luck for Ward, who had previously been forced to transfer twice from his prior schools, Eastern Carolina and Pacific, due to budget cuts.